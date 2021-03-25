HAVERHILL — A series of activities designed for children ages 8 to 12 and their families will be presented during April school vacation week by Winnekenni Castle, the Haverhill Fire Fighting Museum, the Buttonwoods Museum, Whittier's Birthplace, the Museum of Printing, Tattersall Farm, the Hannah Dustin-Duston Garrison House and the Rocks Village Memorial Association.
From April 20 to 23, participants learn about Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures, plant sunflower seeds, learn about the connection to Hannah Dustin, take a virtual tour of the Hannah Dustin-Duston Garrison House, practice writing poetry, design a shoe, and learn about the history of printing and virtually tour the Museum of Printing. Learn about fire safety and take a virtual tour of the Fire Fighting Museum. Enjoy a virtual visit to Winnekenni Castle, build a bridge and sign up for virtual camp. Cost for entire week is $10 per participant (must sign up for the full week).
All programs will be conducted over Zoom and will last up to one hour. Participation will receive the Zoom link after registration.
All materials needed will be provided and can be picked up on Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., and on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dustin-Duston Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave.
Register online, by April 11, at http://buttonwoods.org/HCT-Virtual-Camp.html.
For more information or to reserve spot, contact Melissa Drake at programs@buttonwoods.org.
Rivera receives Tribute to Women Award
LAWRENCE — Jeanette Rivera, an administrative assistant who works in the community support services division at Greater Lawrence Family Health Center, recently received a Tribute to Women Award from the YWCA of Northeastern Massachusetts.
Rivera helped administer COVID tests and vaccinations and was recognized with the award for her professional and community achievements, specifically around the visions of peace, justice, freedom and dignity of all people.
Stem donates part of proceeds to Emmaus
HAVERHILL — Caroline Pineau, the owner of retail cannabis dispensary Stem on downtown Washington Street, is donating $10 from every Coast cannabis bar sold in March to Emmaus to mark Women's History Month, she said in a statement.
Pineau joins fellow female cannabis entrepreneurs Caroline Frankel, who owns Caroline’s Cannabis in Uxbridge, and Angela Brown, who owns T. Bear Inc. in Wareham, in the effort. The bars are one of the product lines manufactured by T. Bear.
In addition to raising money for local causes like Ozzie's Kids, Stem also brought attention to The Last Prisoner Project, an organization dedicated to criminal justice reform. Stem Haverhill donated $20,000 to that campaign.
“The cannabis business community is setting an example that all other industries should follow. It’s really extraordinary to see how dedicated these companies are to helping worthy causes in their communities and beyond,” Pineau said.
Help offered to job-seekers
ANDOVER — The 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The group meets through June. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “encore career,” this networking group program is perfect for you.
Deborah Hope, an experienced executive career coach, hosts the professional forum for networking with peers in a safe and comfortable environment conducive to creating new relationships and developing skills and strategies to help in your career transition. Each meeting features a new topic. Meetings include a presentation and workshop on topics relevant to career transition, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network and one-on-one coaching guidance.
Here are details of upcoming meetings: April 7 is Networking 2.0; April 21 is Interview Preparation; May 5 is Developing A Marketing/Interview Brief; May 19 is a panel event with corporate partners; June 2 is Developing A Marketing Plan; and June 16 is Cover Letters and Personal Branding.
Participating on a regular basis will give job-seekers tools and strategies needed for a successful job search. Preregistration is required. Visit 50plusjobseekers.org to sign up.
This program is a collaboration of libraries in Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, North Andover, Tewksbury and Tyngsborough. For more information about dates, meeting topics and registration, visit mhl.org/events.