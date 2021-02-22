LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Arts Council and its seventh annual Arts Cafe have a new look this winter, going online through the month of February and featuring a collection of artists with their artwork and musical talents on display.
The “Arts Cafe 2021” web page is at londonderryartscouncil.org/arts-cafe-2021.
People who want to tune in can scroll the site to discover musicians and artists, then click on their links to learn more about their music and other artistic talents. Purchases can also be made through the online site.
Featured artists this year are Susan Hanna, Maureen Rose, Karyn Dickson, Virginia Demers, Ingeborg Seaboyer, Babara Scott and Ku-chuan Hsiao. Musicians included are Greg Descoteaux and Dan Sirois (The Last Duo), Danielle Lussier, and Derek and Heather Trenholm (Girl Meets Boy). For more information call Larry Casey at 603-867-3077 or email larrycaseynh@gmail.com.
St. Patrick's Day event goes virtual
HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill will hold its 19th annual Rick Barry St. Patrick's Day Celebration Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
This online event will be streamed live on HC Media and Facebook.
Tickets — at $40 per person and available at www.haverhillexchangeclub.com — include a fun event box filled with signature items, surprises and scratch tickets.
Tickets include live drawings for $100 lucky shamrock baskets and a $1,000 give-away.
Proceeds from the event benefit the club's initiative to prevent child abuse and other programs.
Haverhill Bank is the event's premier sponsor.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Sarah Wescott at sarah.wescott@copilabs.com or 508-451-1497.
Candidates Night planned
ATKINSON — The Atkinson Women's Civic Club will hold its annual Candidates Night for the general public to meet the candidates running for the town's offices, committees, and the Atkinson seats in the Timberlane School District.
The event is Tuesday, March 2, at 7 p.m. via Zoom. The meeting link will be posted on the Town of Atkinson's Public Facebook Page (www.facebook.com/TownOfAtkinsonnh) on the day of the event by 3 p.m. You don't need to have a Facebook account to sign up.
Business Expo planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Spring Business Expo, Trade Show, Job, Health & Wellness Fair on Wednesday, April 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Participants will virtually promote their company, products and services. The event will allow for interactive discussions with attendees, networking with other exhibitors, promotion of your company over several weeks across social media platforms, MVCC website, and emails to almost 2,000 contacts.
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900
Webinar link will be provided through email within 24 hours of registration.