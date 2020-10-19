HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm have postponed an autumn walk through the meadows and forests of the farm to Sunday, Oct. 25, from 9 to 11 a.m. The event was originally scheduled for Oct. 17, but was cancelled due to rain.
Naturalist “Boot” Boutwell will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on first-come, first-served basis, according to state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot at 542 North Broadway.
Participants can explore the beauty of the farm and enjoy wildflowers and shrubs. The walk will focus on hardy wildflowers which decorate the mid-autumn landscape, as well as some common trees and shrubs.
A $10 donation is suggested.
Andover to host flu clinic
ANDOVER — The town will host a free flu clinic for residents Saturday, Oct. 24, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Public Works Department, 5 Campanelli Drive.
Andover residents age 5 and older are invited to obtain a free flu vaccine at the Andover Health Division's drive-up clinic. Residents who would like to attend the clinic are required to register in advance at andoverma.gov by clicking on the link to "Community Flu Clinic.'' Residents should also download required paperwork at that website.
Clinic attendees will remain in their cars throughout their visit, with trained staff administering flu vaccines. The high-dose vaccine is available for residents 65 and older, and the flublok quadrivalent shot is available for those ages 50 to 64. The typical flu shot is available for those 5 and older.
"With COVID-19 set to be a part of our lives for at least the next several months, as it has been for most of 2020, it's more important than ever for everyone to get an annual flu vaccination this year," Director of Public Health Thomas Carbone said.
Plaistow private well testing event
Plaistow — On Sunday, Nov. 15, the first 50 residents who request a sampling kit to test the water in their private well will get a free testing kit, as well as a $50 voucher toward the cost of water testing.
A standard water test analysis looks for the presence of arsenic, bacteria, chloride, copper, fluoride, manganese and others substances. A standard analysis costs $85, but with this offer the cost is $35. Residents who participate will take the water sample on the morning of Sunday, Nov. 15, and bring it to Town Hall between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Those interested should contact Dennise Horrocks at 603-382-2494 or dhorrocks@plaistow.com.
The Switchboard expands
HAVERHILL — The Switchboard art gallery in downtown Haverhill has expanded its locations and will present exhibitions at 43 and 41 Washington St.
The 43 Washington St. location will feature sculptures by Helen Duncan. A reception is Saturday, Oct. 24, from 5 to 8 p.m. The show is open now through Oct. 31.
The 41 Washington St. location will host a group exhibition guest -curated by Marc Mannheimer featuring 14 artists from around the world in a "Day of the Dead'' celebration. A reception will be Oct. 31 and Nov. 1 from 3 to 6 p.m. Exhibition dates will be announced.
The Switchboard will present a busy fall lineup at its original location, 43 Washington St., and at its temporary location, 41 Washington St., which is made possible by a collaboration with Traggorth Companies and Mass Development. They have allowed the Switchboard to temporarily expand into a second location.
Visit online at theswitchboardhaverhill.com.
UTEC receives grant money
HAVERHILL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan announced a $750,000 federal grant for UTEC Inc., a Lowell-based agency that provides justice-involved young people in Lowell, Lawrence and Haverhill with access to critical services to help set them up for long-term personal, professional, and economic success.
The grant was awarded by the Department of Justice’s Office of Justice Programs.
"This funding will go a long way towards helping justice-involved young people reenter society, and it will assist them and their loved ones in getting back on their feet," Trahan said. "UTEC has been leading the way on these efforts for a long time, which is why they have consistently been recognized nationwide as a model agency and why they're the perfect recipient for this award."
Gregg Croteau, CEO of UTEC, said the grant will be used to develop pre- and post-release programs through a partnership with a variety of correctional partners in Massachusetts. He said UTEC will also create specialized programming for at-risk young adults after they are released. The programs will include education, workforce development, transitional coaching, counseling and family engagement.
Center reaches 1,000 meals for veterans
HAVERHILL — Administrators of the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center were recently joined by state legislators, community partners and volunteers at Northern Essex Community College to mark distribution of the center's 1,000th Food Box for local veterans.
Each box contains enough food for a family of two to have three meals for 14 days, which translates to 84,000 individual meals distributed since the COVID-19 pandemic began.
The meals are distributed in partnership with Food4Vets, a statewide program administered by the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation.
Participating in the event were state Rep. Linda Dean Campbell, D-Methuen; state Sen. Diana DiZoglio, D-Methuen; Veterans Northeast Executive Director Ed Mitchell; Outreach manager Gail Hewins and Deputy Director Rocco Vandermerwe; Haverhill Veterans Service Officer Luis Santiago; Mass Military Support Foundation President Don Cox; members of the Lawrence Elks Lodge; and many dedicated partners and volunteers.
Campbell secured $50,000 from the state for the Food4Vets program as part of a COVID-19 spending bill signed into law in July. The program opened pop-up “empowerment centers” across the state, including at Northern Essex Community College, to distribute millions of meals to veterans.
To date, five million meals have been distributed throughout the state, Campbell said.
At the event, the Lawrence Elks Lodge donated $2,000 to support Veterans Northeast.
Veterans who wish to utilize the Food4Vets program can visit the Massachusetts Military Support Foundation at mmsfi.org.