LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a virtual Spring Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair on Wednesday, April 7, from 1 to 3 p.m.
Registration is free to people interested in learning about area businesses that will participate in the event.
For business participants and sponsorship opportunities, and for free attendee registration, visit https://merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the link to "Events."
Pentucket Players live performances set
HAVERHILL — The Pentucket Players will present the comedy-drama “Mass Appeal” in the City Hall auditorium April 30, May 1 and May 2.
Written by Bill C. Davis, who died in February, this is the first live, fully staged production by the Players since the pandemic began. The show is directed by John Buzzell of Haverhill and features veteran actor Les Tarmy in the role of Fr. Tim Farley, and Ben Fuller as Mark Dolson, the brash young seminarian. Jonathan Touchette will also appear as Mark Dolson, on alternating performances.
The production will also be available for streaming. Audience members will be required to socially distance and wear masks.
In "Mass Appeal," Fr. Tim Farley, a lover of the good things in life, is comfortably ensconced as priest of a prosperous Catholic congregation. Without realizing it, he has resorted to flattering his parishioners and entertaining them with sermons that skirt any disturbing issues in order to protect his trips abroad and the generous supply of fine wines that grace his table (and his desk drawer). His well-ordered world is disrupted by the arrival of Dolson, whom Farley reluctantly agrees to take under his wing.
Tickets can be purchased online at www.pentucketplayers.org. All seats are reserved and seating is limited.
Pentucket Players have joined with Emmaus House to sponsor a discounted ticket to the production for anyone who donates a new paperback Word Search, Crossword or Sudoku book to Emmaus. More information is available on the website.
Yom HaSho’ah Service planned
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will hold its annual service commemorating Yom HaSho’ah (Holocaust Remembrance Day) via Zoom on Friday, April 9, at 7 p.m.
The service will feature traditional Sabbath liturgy, songs and readings, and will include the participation of members of the Greater Haverhill Clergy Association and special guest speaker Elliot Eisenberg, the son and stepson of Holocaust survivors who will share his family’s story.
Yom HaSho’ah, an annual day of remembrance of the victims of the Sho’ah, or Holocaust, was established by the Knesset (Israeli Parliament) in 1951 and is observed by Jewish communities worldwide. Sho’ah, which means catastrophe or utter destruction in Hebrew, refers to the atrocities committed against the Jewish people during World War II.
Those wishing to attend the service should contact Nancy LaFleur at Nancy@TempleEmanu-El.org for the meeting ID and password. For more information, call 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.
Author to speak at temple
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will welcome author Bernice Lerner for a discussion via Zoom on Sunday, April 11, at 4 p.m.
Lerner will discuss her book "All the Horrors of War: A Jewish Girl, a British Doctor, and the Liberation of Bergen-Belsen."
Registration is required at bit.ly/TEBerniceLerner.
In her book, Lerner — senior scholar at Boston University’s Center for Character and Social Responsibility and former dean of adult learning at Hebrew College — links her mother’s story of survival during World War II to that of Brigadier Hugh Llewelyn Glyn Hughes, the first allied medical officer to enter Bergen-Belsen.
Their entwined narratives tell a larger story about the suffering of the victims and the struggles of liberators who worked to save lives, and about the human capacity for fortitude and redemption.
Lerner’s presentation is the final program in Temple Emanu-El’s 2020-2021 author series
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit www.TempleEmanu-El.org.