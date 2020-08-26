HAVERHILL — The Buttonwoods Museum is offering small group, guided, outdoor tours of historic sites in the city.
Face masks must be worn and social distancing protocols observed.
Tour the historic Bradford Common with Cathy Petersen Thursday, Aug. 27 at 1 p.m.
Tour the Bradford Burial Ground with Doug Jenkins Friday, Aug. 28, at 1 p.m.
Tour the West Parish cemeteries with Frank Jewett Wednesday, Sept. 9, at 3 p.m.
Tour the Bradford Burial Ground with Doug Jenkins Friday, Sept. 11, at 1 p.m.
To register for these walks, please email info@buttonwoods.org or call the museum at 978-374-4626.
Free virtual grief support groups forming
LAWRENCE — Merrimack Valley Hospice is offering free, online support sessions so that those who are grieving may continue to find comfort and learn coping skills to help them come to terms with their loss.
Grief support groups provide individuals with a safe space and supportive environment to express feelings and share memories with others who understand what they are going through.
Groups are offered on a biweekly basis on Zoom video conference, with each session led by a facilitator from Merrimack Valley Hospice’s licensed, credentialed bereavement staff. General loss groups meet Wednesdays from noon to 1 p.m. and Thursdays from 10 to 11 a.m. and from 5 to 6 p.m. Sessions for those grieving the loss of a spouse or partner are held on Wednesdays from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
All groups are free of charge and open to the public. To register, call 978-552-4510. To learn more, visit MerrimackValleyHospice.org.
YMCA to offer classes for those with brain injuries
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley YMCA, in partnership with Supportive Living Inc., will offer SLI’s Neuro-Fit Assisted Exercise program beginning in September for adults with brain injuries and those with age-related neurological disorders such as Parkinson’s disease or early dementia.
Classes include one-on-one exercise coaching with a student intern practicing social distancing and appropriate personal protective equipment, supervised by a certified group fitness instructor and certified brain injury specialist.
Cardio workouts and strength-building exercises benefit brain injury survivors in many ways – even beyond the positive effects of increased motion, strength, and stamina. A stronger body leads to many additional cognitive benefits, from boosted confidence, developing self-efficacy, and an increased sense of accomplishment.
Participants don’t just exercise, they socialize too. Class attendees converse, develop group camaraderie, avoid isolation and have fun.
Classes start Sept. 24 and are held Tuesdays and Thursdays at 1 p.m., 2:30 p.m. and 4 p.m.
All programs are open to brain injury survivors and a sliding fee scale is available to those of limited means. For more information, visit supportivelivinginc.org or contact the YMCA at 781-274-8711.
Londonderrygrad takes Derry Garden Club award
DERRY — The Derry Garden Club announces the recipient of the 2020 Environmental Careers $1,000 scholarship is Logan Boudreau of Londonderry. Logan is a 2020 graduate of Londonderry High, and will be attending the University of New Hampshire in the fall.
He will be working toward a bachelor’s degree in environmental engineering, and also is a volunteer for several organizations, including the Beautify Londonderry Program. Logan is an animal lover, and is dedicated to improving the environment not only for the humans but for wildlife and domesticated animals.
“I have witnessed how small changes in the community can have a large impact,” he said.
Women’s City Club postpones its new year
HAVERHILL — The Women’s City Club of Haverhill has postponed its new 2020-2021 season of meetings until next year because of the coronavirus pandemic.
President Phyllis Fafaras expects members will meet in April of next year to socialize and vote on new officers. The election ballot will be mailed to members in the spring. Members can then either return the ballots by mail, email or at a small social gathering. The location will be decided in the spring, when it is hoped COVID-19 restrictions will be eased.
This is the election that was delayed with the onset of COVID-19 in March. On the ballot will be Kathy Sciacca as president. Teresa Gagnon will return as first vice president and Helen Rose Tuttle as second vice president.
In September 2021, meetings will resume in the lower level of Christian Advent Church, 160 Carleton St. The first meeting of the 2021-2022 year will be free to guests to celebrate the beginning of the new club year.
Members are reminded that despite the club delay, dues are still payable. Payment of $30 should be sent to Phyllis Fafaras in Lexington, Mass.