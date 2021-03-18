METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual conversation with Methuen Mayor Neil Perry on Friday, March 19, from noon to 1 p.m. Perry will discuss his plans for the city and will be taking questions from participants.
Registration is required and the cost is $5 for members for $10 for future members. To register, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com and click on the tab for "Events" and scroll down to the virtual conversation with Mayor Neil Perry.
Drive-in choir rehearsals planned
TOPSFIELD — The Cantemus Chamber Chorus will hold a drive-in choir rehearsal Tuesday, March 23, from 6 to 7:15 p.m. at the Topsfield Fairgrounds. This is the first chance for chorus members to sing together in over a year – safely in their vehicles.
All singers will remain in their vehicles while hearing the whole ensemble over their vehicle's radios. To complement the audio recording of the rehearsal, Boxford Cable Access Television Corporation is videotaping the event, including from high above the fairgrounds using a drone.
The event is limited to 32 microphones, and to the number of audience members who can safely attend. If you would like to listen to Cantemus on your vehicle's FM radio while parked at the fairgrounds, please email info@cantemus.org by March 19. The organization will respond with entrance and parking details for the Topsfield Fairgrounds.
Vaccination clinic for veterans is Sunday
HAVERHILL — The Bedford Healthcare System is partnering with Haverhill's Department of Veterans Services to hold a veteran COVID vaccination clinic at the Consentino Middle School on Sunday, March 21, from 9 a.m. to about 3 p.m.
The school is at 685 Washington St.
The VA will administer the Pfizer BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine by appointment to local veterans who are currently enrolled in VA health care, with no age restrictions. Enrolled veterans are asked to call VA Bedford’s COVID-19 vaccination line at 781-687-4000 to schedule an appointment for Sunday's clinic.
The Pfizer vaccine requires two doses given approximately 21 days apart. The VA will automatically schedule veterans to receive their second dose on April 10, also at the Consentino Middle School. By receiving the first dose from VA Bedford, veterans agree to return to the same location for their second dose for their own safety and to ensure maximal vaccine efficacy.