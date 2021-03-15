ANDOVER — West Parish Church will host a corned beef and cabbage drive-through dinner on March 20 featuring Thwaites Market corned beef, cabbage, potatoes, carrots and Irish soda bread.
Meals can be picked up between 5 and 6:30 p.m. For tickets, search for Corned Beef & Cabbage Drive Through Dinner on Facebook or visit www.westparishchurch.org/scholarships in advance only. Cost is $15.
All proceeds will benefit college scholarships for members of the Lawrence Boys & Girls Club. Since 2013, the church has granted 99 scholarships totaling $78,000. See scholarship program details at westparishchurch.org/scholarships.
Donations sought for yard sale
HAVERHILL — The Rocks Village Memorial Association is hoping to be able to run its annual Rocks Village yard sale this fall to benefit restoration of the historic Hand Tub House.
The association is reaching out to the community for donations of non-upholstered furniture, lamps, glassware and kitchenware. No cloth items will be accepted.
To arrange for the Hand Tub House to be open for drop-off of items, contact Christine at Christine@rocksvillage.org or Cindy at cindy@rocksvillage.org.
Passover Seder planned
ANDOVER — Congregation Beth Israel of the Merrimack Valley will host an Interfaith Social Justice Community Passover Seder Sunday, March 28, from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
The event, to be held via Zoom, will be led by Rabbi Howard Mandell. He will lead the story portion with some blessings, music and teaching moments. Participants will then have dinner on their own.
The event is open at no cost to everyone, including Congregation Beth Israel members, friends and the interfaith community. Musical selections will be played.
RSVP is by March 24. For more information and to make reservations, contact Amy Sherr at 978-474-0540 or amy@bethisraelmv.org.
NECC named military friendly school
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College’s success in educating veterans was recently recognized when the college received designation as a Military Friendly School by Viqtory, a national organization that connects veterans with civilian education, employment and entrepreneurial opportunities.
Institutions were selected for the designation based on public data sources and a comprehensive 15-page survey completed by the college. More than 1,200 schools participated in the 2021-2022 survey, with 747 earning the designation. Some factors considered are student retention, graduation rates, job placement, and loan repayment for all students and, specifically, for student veterans.
"This designation is important because it looks at not only the programs and services that we have in place to support our military-connected students, but also the success and sustainability of them,” said Kalyn Ryll, NECC veteran and military services coordinator.
The 2021-2022 Military Friendly Schools list will be published in the May issue of "G.I. Jobs'' magazine and can be found at www.militaryfriendly.com.
Northern Essex has an average of 100 veterans enrolled each semester, according to Ryll, who helps student veterans use benefits to pay for schooling and make connections and referrals to community services.
For more information, contact Ryll at kryll@necc.mass.edu or visit www.necc.mass.edu/veteran-and-military-services.
Art Walk seeks artists, musicians, businesses
HAVERHILL — The Creative Haverhill organization will present a Haverhill Art Walk program to highlight local businesses, forgotten alleyways, and underutilized spaces with plein air painting, exhibitions, demonstrations and musical performances.
This indoor and outdoor program will happen on the second Saturday of each month from May to September throughout the downtown Haverhill Riverfront Cultural District and beyond.
Artists may exhibit their work or host a demonstration in downtown businesses, or they will be welcomed to paint en plein air throughout the Art Walk route. Musicians will be invited to perform at indoor venues or along the route. Other performance proposals are welcome and all participating artists, businesses, musicians and performers will work with Hailey Moschella of Creative Haverhill.
All businesses along the route — to include Washington, Wingate and Essex streets — are invited to participate. Participating businesses will host events best suited for their space and individual goals.
Haverhill Art Walk is a grant-funded program made possible by the Haverhill Cultural Council and the Massachusetts Cultural Council. Artists, musicians and businesses are invited to participate by visiting www.creativehaverhill.org/haverhill-art-walk or by emailing Hailey Moschella at haverhillartwalk@gmail.com.