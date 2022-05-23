SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Salem Fire Department to host a CPR and AED training on Wednesday, June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event is open to chamber members and non-members. Registration is required online at gschamber.com.
The Heartsaver CPR AED course trains participants to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely and effective manner.
The course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who wants to learn these life-saving skills or needs a course completion card in CPR and AED to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.
There is no fee to participate in this event. Anyone who would like a Heartsaver CPR AED Course Completion Card, which is valid for two years, can pay $20 at the event.
Hampstead teacher honored for excellence
HAMPSTEAD — Hampstead Central School teacher Sarah Wisecarver has been recognized as the NH STEM (Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics) Teacher of the Year.
Three awards are given annually by the New Hampshire Society of Professional Engineers, and Wisecarver was recognized recently for excellence in grades one through five.
Wisecarver is praised for bringing many projects and hands-on learning opportunities to Hampstead students over the years.
Atkinson teen moving on in international singing contest
ATKINSON — The nonprofit Oscar Hammerstein Museum and Theater Education Center recently announced semi-finalists in an international solo contest.
OHMTEC, which is in the midst of a nationwide fundraising campaign, was pleased to offer the opportunity for singers of all ages to display their talents and celebrate the works of the “Father of Broadway,” who contributed lyrics to over 800 songs that continue to reverberate around the world.
High school contestant Isabella Phair earned her spot in the semi-final round of the international solo vocal competition with a performance of “If I Loved You” from Carousel.
Partnership brings on inaugural intern
LAWRENCE — The Lawrence Partnership, a collaboration of business and civic leaders committed to building an inclusive economy in Lawrence, is brining on intern Isadora Queiroz, a business management major at Regis College. She will handle projects focusing on networking, community engagement, and inclusive economic development.
“I am excited to be working with Lawrence Partnership’s executive and deputy directors on projects that focus on business development and community outreach that utilize the skills I learn in the classroom into real-world experience,” said Queiroz, of Framingham.
Specifically, Queiroz is involved in several signature programs including the Citizens Academy, the Technical Assistance Grant Program, and the Venture Loan Program. She created a social media proposal that Lawrence Partnership will implement in the coming days.
Executive Director of Lawrence Partnership George A. Ramirez noted that during the interview process Isadora displayed a real interest in the programs and working with the Lawrence community.
“The staff and I are delighted to have Isadora intern with us this spring. She brings a lot of energy and ideas to our team. We look forward to working with her and by extension we are grateful for the opportunity to work with Regis College.” he said.
