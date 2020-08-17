HAVERHILL — Emmaus in Haverhill has taken its annual Cycle for Shelter ride virtual due to the COVID-19 crisis.
Participants who pledge to ride for Emmaus through Sept. 30 are able to ride their miles all at once or over the course of the summer and can do them any way they wish and at home, at the gym, or outdoors.
The fundraising minimum has been suspended but all riders who raise a minimum of $100 will receive customized Emmaus protective gear (either a face mask or a stretchy neck gaiter).
More details about the virtual ride are available at emmausinc.org. Riders with questions are asked to contact Margot Regan at 978-241-3425.
MARK209 concert planned
HAMPSTEAD — Nashville’s MARK209 will perform Friday, Aug. 21, at 6 p.m. at Meetinghouse Park, 11 Main St. The quartet is ending its three-week annual New England tour at the park.
Tickets are not required although a love offering will be taken. This concert is presented by St. Anne Parish.
Traveling the country from coast to coast year-round, the group is quick to say that New England is their favorite destination as they return each August and again in December for their popular Christmas concert tour.
"We just love coming to New England for all its history," tenor Nathaniel Justice said.
With each tour the award-wining group attracts new fans and reconnects with old ones that they consider not just fans but friends and even family. For more information, call 603-329-6047.
Native American Pow-Wow canceled
HAVERHILL — Due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, the Danvers-based Massachusetts Center for Native American Awareness has canceled its 32nd annual Native American Pow-Wow planned for the first weekend after Labor Day.
Spokesman Tony Silva said that because of the pandemic, his organization is not only canceling the Haverhill event, but other events as well, including the Danvers Pow-Wow, which would have been held at the end of June.
"We usually hold three or four events, with Haverhill being the biggest and longest-running," Silva said. "Year after year, people look for the opportunity to attend our event in Haverhill. It's a lost opportunity to bring the community together in an educational setting where we can share in our Native culture."
Various presenters, dancers and musicians lose out too, as they receive payment for their services, while vendors including craftspeople, artists and food sellers also lose out on the chance to sell their products.
Silva hopes to bring the Pow-Wow back to Haverhill next year, assuming the coronavirus has subsided and large crowds are allowed to gather.
Plaistow voter registration
PLAISTOW — The Supervisors of the Checklist will be hosting a session from 5 to 7 p.m. on Aug. 25 at Town Hall for voters to register or correct their information.
Party affiliation cannot be changed at this time because the deadline to do so was June 2. Unaffiliated voters can choose a party to vote for on election day.
The supervisors encourage everyone to register before Election Day on Sept. 8 to keep lines down at the poles.
Registry offers drop-off services
HAVERHILL — The Massachusetts Registry of Motor Vehicles has launched a pilot program of drop-off registration and title services at the Haverhill Service Center at RiversEdge Plaza on Lincoln Avenue, and at several other centers.
Customers who are dropping-off or picking-up their paperwork are being served in the order of arrival and should anticipate a wait time for the intake and pick-up process, but will not have to wait for their transaction to be completed that same day.
In fact, customers are not allowed to wait and should expect a phone call or email from the Service Center within a few days when their transaction is completed.
The following types of transactions can be dropped off weekdays between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. by both commercial and individual customers, including casual sales, campers, trailers and motorcycles: Register and title a vehicle; transfer a plate to a new vehicle; reinstate a registration; apply for a registration only; transfer a plate between two vehicles; register a previously titled vehicle; transfer a vehicle to a surviving spouse; registration amendments and plate cancellations.
For more information, visit mass.gov/rmv or mass.gov/info-details/rmv-covid-19-information.
Virtual scavenger hunt to support the community
LAWRENCE — The Northeast Independent Living Program (NILP) Quest for Connections virtual scavenger hunt is engaging local businesses, nonprofits, families and individuals in a virtual scavenger hunt, through Aug. 30. The goal is to drive new customers/donors to their organizations.
Join anytime and participate for as many weeks as you want. Play all summer for $25. Options include playing and fundraising or just playing.
Each Monday, organizers will release a series of fun tasks, some of which will encourage participants to engage with and/or support local businesses or nonprofits in the community. Complete tasks by uploading a photo, video or answering a trivia question on the GooseChase Scavenger Hunt app.
Earn the most points and get recognition as “Winner of the Week.” Finish the Quest with the most points and win a grand prize, including gift cards and other items donated by participating sponsors. Sponsorships are available.
Northeast Independent Living Program is a consumer-controlled independent living center providing advocacy and services to people with all disabilities who wish to live independently in the community.
To register, visit nilp.org/quest. For updates, visit facebook.com/events/192440688768508.
For more information, contact Sheila Hegarty at shegarty@nilp.org, 978-687-4288.
Virtual programs at the library
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering various virtual programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
"Seven Steps to Managing Your Memory" with Dr. Andrew Budson is Aug. 18 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The "Get Lit" group meets Aug. 20 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to discuss "Massacre on the Merrimack" by Jay Atkinson.
Papercrafting and Card Making with Ruth Tinkham meets Aug. 24 from 6 to 6:40 p.m. via Zoom.
Trivia Tuesday is Aug. 25 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Cypress Resume Basics meets Aug. 27 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.
A virtual "Voice in Opera" workshop with Guerilla Opera is Aug. 29 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
The Children’s department updates its YouTube channel with storytimes and craft videos every Wednesday and Thursday. Search YouTube for "HPL Children."