LAWRENCE — The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has awarded the city a $500,000 Brownfields Cleanup Grant to clean up the Merrimac Paper Site at 7 and 9 S. Canal St.
The site once operated as a paper processing and finishing plant from 1866 to 2005 and is now contaminated with petroleum, heavy metals and other contaminants related to transformers, underground storage tanks and previous fires within the building, according to the EPA.
Money will also be used to conduct community outreach efforts and work on a plan to reuse the site.
“Brownfield investments from the Environmental Protection Agency are key to revitalizing communities here in Massachusetts and across our nation," Congresswoman Lori Trahan, D-Westford, said. "I'm thrilled to partner with the EPA to announce this grant funding to clean up the Merrimack Paper Site. Thanks to our partners at the City of Lawrence, Groundwork Lawrence, Merrimack Planning Commission, and MassDevelopment, we'll be able to refurbish this site into a valuable working space for our community.”
Firefighting Museum open for the season
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is now open on Saturdays through October, from noon to 4 p.m.
Experience the evolution of New England firefighting history.
Admission is $20 per family, or free for those in the military, and includes a tour. All children must be accompanied by an adult.
Visit haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org to reserve your time. Visits are limited to 45 minutes.
Firefighters complete special training
PLAISTOW — Twenty members of the Plaistow Fire Department have recently completed a 40-hour technician level trench collapse rescue course. The Occupational Safety and Health Administration has determined a significant safety problem with trenching and excavating across the country.
Fire Chief Chris Knutsen recognized the need for this highly specialized rescue capability. Knutsen states that the lack of an immediate response from an equipped and trained rescue team in Plaistow or the surrounding area significantly decreases the chance of victim survival for this type of incident.
The Plaistow Fire Department is now outfitted with the specialized equipment required to shore trench collapses and rescue trapped occupants safely. The rescue team has achieved the highest level of trench collapse rescue certification.