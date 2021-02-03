LAWRENCE — Vilma Martinez-Dominguez has a major backer in her corner as she campaigns for the corner office at City Hall.
On Feb. 3, former Mayor Daniel Rivera formally endorsed Martinez-Dominguez for the job he left in early January.
“I’ve known Vilma for years, first as an advocate for our most vulnerable families, and now as a public servant for our city,” said Rivera, who now works as the president and CEO of MassDevelopment. “She will be a fighter for all of Lawrence, and I’m proud to endorse her campaign for mayor.”
Martinez-Dominguez, who currently works for the city of Lawrence as the community development director, is the first resident to formally announce she is running for mayor.
Kendrys Vasquez is currently serving as the city’s acting mayor until the regularly scheduled November election.
Renowned limoncello company expands
SALEM, N.H. – Fabrizia Spirits has nearly doubled the size of its facility, according to an announcement from the company.
Fabrizia Spirits imports roughly 500,000 Sicilian lemons each year from a family farm in Italy and the additional space allows the company to store the fresh lemons entirely within its facility.
The fruit is a key ingredient in the company’s limoncello, ready-to-drink canned cocktails, lemon-scented hand sanitizer and the new Fabrizia Lemon Baking Company.
Since taking residence at 2 Industrial Way in 2009, the company has steadily increased its space within the existing building, growing from 1,800 square feet, to 6,000 square feet, to the current 11,000 square feet.
When Fabrizia Spirits was founded in 2008, co-owners and brothers Phil and Nick Mastroianni, along with family and friends, hand-peeled lemons in their parents’ garage. Fabrizia Spirits now utilizes the only lemon-peeling machine of its kind in the U.S.
Special programs at the library
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Feb. 10, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: A facilitated virtual discussion with Michelle Alexander hosted by Courageous Conversations.
Feb. 11, from 7 to 8 p.m.: Robert Reich discusses his book, "The System: Who Rigged It, How We Fix It." Moderated by Christopher Lydon.
Feb. 16, from 7 to 8:30 p.m.: Open Mic Night.
Feb. 18, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Retired history teacher Lee Thomas discusses the history of the civil rights movement in the United States.
Feb. 19, from 2 to 3 p.m.: Introduction to Kanopy, OverDrive, Hoopla, RBDigital, MVLCMobile, Freegal and Mango.
Feb. 22, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Flutist and lecturer Galen Abdur-Razzaq discusses music performance.
Feb. 23, from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.: Alison O’Leary, an award-winning travel writer and journalist, discusses virtual trips over mountains and through back roads of Vermont, New Hampshire and western Massachusetts.
Feb. 25, from 2 to 3 p.m.: Virtual show and tell with materials from the library's Special Collections relating to Black history in Haverhill.