HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill service clubs will hold a food and winter clothing drive Saturday, Nov. 7, from noon to 2 p.m. at Common Ground Ministries, 194 Winter St.
The clubs will be accepting donations of boxed and canned goods, paper goods, cash, grocery gift cards as well as cold-weather clothing, including new and gently used coats, mittens and gloves, all of which will support Common Ground and its work to assist homeless and low-income individuals and families. All used coats will be dry cleaned by EZ-WAY Cleaners, compliments of Peter Carbone.
'Stuff a Cruiser' food and sock drive is Saturday
GROVELAND — The Groveland Police Department will hold a “Stuff a Cruiser” food and sock drive to benefit the Sacred Hearts food pantry and Veterans Northeast Outreach Center in Haverhill Saturday, Nov. 7, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., outside the police station, 181 Main St.
Police will be accepting canned goods and non-perishable items such as canned fruit, vegetables, soups and baked beans, boxed stuffing mix, boxed potatoes and yams, peanut butter, jelly, jam, dried pasta and pasta sauce. All donated food items will go to the Sacred Hearts food pantry, which serves the Bradford and Groveland communities.
New, unworn socks will be given to the Veterans Northeast Outreach Center, an organization that works with homeless veterans in Haverhill.
Please sanitize items before donating. Please wear a face mask or covering when dropping off items and practice social distancing.
Detective Steven Petrone first organized the drive in 2016 as a way to help residents in need during the holiday season.
For more information, call Petrone at 978-521-1212.
Cultural Council accepting grant applications
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Cultural Council is accepting applications for grants that support cultural activities in the community such as exhibits, festivals, field trips, short-term artist residencies and performances in schools. The deadline for submissions is Nov. 16. If interested, please apply at mass-culture.org/North-Andover.
Fidelity House CRC awarded Cummings Grant
LAWRENCE — Fidelity House CRC is one of 30 local nonprofits to share in $10 million from the Cummings Foundation. The Lawrence-based organization will receive $33,333 each year for the next 10 years, for a total of $333,330.
Fidelity House will use the grant to sustain and strengthen one-to-one job placement services for military veterans with disabilities and other barriers to employment over the next 10 years, agency officials said.
Fidelity House CRC is a human services organization supporting adults and children with intellectual, developmental and physical disabilities; acquired brain injuries; and mental health diagnoses. The organization's mission is to support people with disabilities and those with other significant challenges to pursue goals and live fulfilled lives.
The complete list of Cummings Foundation grant winners is publicly available at CummingsFoundation.org.
Methuen teacher named Literacy Leader
METHUEN — MaryEllen Fillipon, a reading specialist at Methuen High, was recently named to the Literacy Leaders Network, the first-ever advocacy group by Reading Plus.
Reading Plus is a research-backed online program that uses personalized instruction to improve reading proficiency. Literacy Leaders Network members use Reading Plus to help students improve 2 to 2.5 grade levels in a single school year. Members were selected by an application process.
Literacy Leaders Network members provide feedback that influences product development. They can also participate in peer mentoring and networking opportunities, in addition to educational and professional development activities beyond those already provided to teachers who use the program.
"We value educators and the vital role they play in helping students thrive, as literacy is the foundation of all learning,” said Steven Guttentag, CEO of Reading Plus. "The formation of the Literacy Leaders Network will allow us to hear directly from teachers on how we can better serve them so that they can spend less time planning and more time educating the leaders of tomorrow."
Author visit at the library
HAVERHILL — The public library will have a virtual author visit Saturday, Nov. 7, at 10 a.m. Meet Kathryn Leslie (aka Aunt Katie) of North Carolina. She is the author of "Gracie: A Bilingual Adventure in the Blue Ridge Mountains." This is an interactive presentation with fun activities.
Leslie's book was created in English and Spanish with the intention of assisting monolingual adults in helping children become bilingual. Inside the book, the English is included so that adults can follow along with the story. Aunt Katie’s Place wants to help create positive change in the lives of all children, regardless of age, ethnicity or social status.
To register, visit haverhillpl.org and click Calendar of Events. You will be emailed the Zoom link and password before the event. For more information about Aunt Katie, visit auntkatiesplace.com/about-gracie.
Planet Fitness opens in Londonderry
LONDONDERRY — The new Planet Fitness is now open in Londonderry at 4 Orchard View Drive, in the Apple Tree Mall.
The Londonderry facility is 20,506 square feet in size and offers all the amenities known as part of the Planet Fitness franchise including 95 pieces of cardio equipment, strength and weight training equipment, fitness training, tanning beds, lock rooms, and HydroMassage loungers and massage chairs.
In an effort to open the club safely and responsibly, Planet Fitness will also implement enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures including daily temperature checks for staff, thorough cleanings using a disinfectant on the PA list for being effective against COVID-19, increased sanitization stations throughout the gym floor areas, touchless check-in procedures and marked social distancing between members.
"We aim to create a workout environment where everyone feels accepted and respected as we open our doors to the neighborhood and beyond that, we also ensure everyone feels safe with our enhanced cleanliness policies and procedures," said Chris Holmes, Planet Fitness corporate club operations lead.
Klemm's opens fifth location
SALEM — Klemm Family Stores celebrated the opening of its fifth location in Salem, a new store encompassing Klemm's Express Carwash at 4 Mall Road. Klemm's stores are already New Hampshire institutions in Windham and Salem. A celebration and ribbon-cutting was held Oct. 9 at the new Salem location, with a visit by Gov. Chris Sununu and representatives of the New Hampshire Lottery. All proceeds from that day benefited the Boys and Girls Club of Greater Salem.
"We are pleased to be able to continue to expand our family of stores, which we have designed as classic New England country stores," said owner Arthur Klemm, who previously served as a New Hampshire Lottery commissioner. "When we opened our first store in Windham, there was just one traffic light and we would provide 300 to 400 cups of coffee every day to commuters. Klemm's Family Stores have evolved with the times and we are proud to continue serving the people of Windham and Salem, commuters and the traveling public."