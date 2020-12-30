HAVERHILL — The city will hold a Christmas tree pickup on Saturday, Jan. 9.
To ensure proper collection, residents are asked to leave trees curbside by 6 a.m. Trees should have no plastic wrap, string lights, ornaments or tree stands.
The collection is for natural trees only. Artificial trees will not be picked up.
NECC Farmers Market starts in January
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College's Farmers Market will resume in January, running on the fourth Tuesday of each month.
To learn more, inquire at jdagalynch@necc.mass.edu.
The college also offers food pantries and clothes closets on each of its campuses. For more information about the clothes closets, email shopnecc@necc.mass.edu.
Money boosts early education program
HAVERHILL — Congresswoman Lori Trahan, a member of the House Education and Labor Committee, recently announced $1.8 million in federal Head Start funding for Community Action Inc., a nonprofit organization in Haverhill.
The grant was awarded by the Department of Health and Human Services Administration for Children and Families Office of Head Start.
"The outstanding staff at Community Action Inc. have spent nearly every day for the past eight months working to deliver critical resources to families in need throughout Haverhill and surrounding communities," Trahan said. "Their emergency programming has allowed students and families to access top tier developmental resources and opportunities, even during the COVID-19 pandemic. This federal funding will help them expand their footprint in our community and set up even more students and their families for success."
Kerri Sheeran Perry, CEO of Community Action Inc., said the money will allow her agency to continue providing high quality early learning programming for hundreds of eligible children in the Greater Haverhill area.
"CAI’s early learning program includes a strong, curriculum-based education with nutritional support, and family resources," she said.
Whittier Regional collects money to help families
HAVERHILL— The Whittier Tech Educational Foundation has launched its annual holiday fund drive to support students and families facing hardships over the holidays.
The fund provides an opportunity for community members to give to Whittier Regional High School students and their families who are in need during the holiday season.
Donations pay for grocery store gift cards, clothing, gifts for students and siblings, and essential items if a student has an extenuating circumstance. The fund helps students and families in need not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year when needs arise.
While any amount you can give will help, three suggested levels of giving are: $75, Adopt a Whittier Student; $175, Adopt a Whittier family and $300, Holiday Hero. Visit the donation site at foundation.whittiertech.org.
The foundation, which consists of parents, alumni, current staff members, retirees, and friends of Whittier, works to raise money all year long. Since the Holiday Fund began over five years ago, the group has helped over 500 families. Last year, they were able to assist about 100 families at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Tia Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.