HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini has secured a Stop the Spread free COVID-19 testing site for Haverhill starting Saturday, April 10.
The state Department of Public Health will run the site every Saturday, for the foreseeable future, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the Locke Street parking lot off Winter Street next to the Common Ground Cafe' and food pantry, and behind Butch’s Uptown restaurant.
The site is for Massachusetts residents only. There is no cost and no insurance is required to be tested. Those wanting a test may drive up in their vehicles or walk into the site. The city has installed an electric sign at the location as advertising for this free testing service, which is being paid for by the state.
Garden club offers scholarship
SANDOWN — The Sandown Garden Club will award a scholarship to one student in their senior year at Timberlane Regional High School.
Criteria for applicants include graduating in their senior year, being accepted at an accredited institution of higher education and pursuing a major or minor in a gardening-related field such as horticulture, plant biology, soil science, forestry, environmental studies, botany, earth science or agriculture.
Preference is given to a student from Sandown, but a student from another town may receive the scholarship if there is no eligible student from Sandown. In addition to the application, an essay must be submitted that explains how the student's academic choice meets scholarship criteria, including volunteer activities in the community, especially those pertaining to gardening or the environment.
Applications are available at the Timberlane Regional High School guidance office or by emailing to fsrosenau@mygsc.com.
Planning Commission screening committee meets
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission's Executive Director Screening Committee will meet Wednesday and Friday at 8:30 a.m. via remote Zoom meetings.
The screening committee will to into a non-public executive session to review resumes and consider or interview applicants for employment or appointment by a preliminary screening committee for selection of finalists to be presented to the planning commission for possible appointment as executive director. To have the discussion in an open session will be detrimental to the ability of the commission to attract qualified applicants for the position, the group said.. The committee will not return to open session.
For more information or the links to the meetings, contact Nancy Lavallee at 978-374-0519, email nlavallee@mvpc.org or visit MVPC.org.
COVID-19 vaccinations offered to veterans
HAVERHILL — The city will host a COVID-19 vaccination clinic for military veterans and their spouses and dependents Saturday from 9 a.m. to noon at Consentino Middle School, 685 Washington St.
Spouses and dependents of veterans are now eligible under the SAVE LIVES law to receive a vaccine from VA Bedford Healthcare System, which is running Saturday's clinic.
Walk-ins will be accepted, but participants are asked to bring their DD214 service documentation.
The clinic will include second shots for those who received the Pfizer vaccine at the city's first veterans clinic last month at Consentino School and the one-shot J&J vaccine for those who are coming for the vaccine for the first time.
The clinic is open to any veteran who served in the U.S. military, even if the veteran is not enrolled in VA healthcare.
For more information, contact Haverhill Veterans Services Director Luis Santiago at 978-374-2351, ext. 3932.