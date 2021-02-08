HAVERHILL — The Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce has named the Haverhill/Plaistow YMCA as its business of the month for January.
Residents rely on the Haverhill YMCA for myriad services. Members can enjoy state-of-the-art fitness equipment, hundreds of group exercise classes, volunteer opportunities, and services for children including gymnastics, sports and summer camp.
This year, the YMCA has made a greater contribution to the community by providing childcare for first responders in the midst of the global pandemic. Their childcare services have made it possible for parents working in critical fields, like police and fire, to continue performing their essential roles.
"The Haverhill YMCA is a pillar of our community,” said Chamber President and CEO Irene Haley. "The staff’s commitment to maintain excellent services, despite the challenges presented by the pandemic, is a testament to their ingenuity, compassion and resolve. We are proud to name the Haverhill YMCA our business of the month."
Surprise your sweetie for Valentine's Day
HAVERHILL — Holland's Flowers has teamed with local goodwill group The Kindness Collaborative to deliver 100 long-stemmed red roses to residents for Valentine's Day.
In exchange for a small donation of handwarmers for the homeless, a literal knight in shining armor will bring the red blooms to your doorstep before the holiday. Interested? Visit The Kindness Collaborative on Facebook to sign up.
Wheels of Hope offers free rides
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Project has relaunched its Wheels of Hope program offering free rides to individuals with a secured spot at a treatment facility from the Merrimack Valley to a treatment facility anywhere in Massachusetts; or a medication-assisted treatment provider that confirms the rider is a new client.
People in the Merrimack Valley seeking treatment can call the Massachusetts Helpline at 800-327-5050 to arrange for transportation, in English, Spanish, or other languages. Trained specialists will arrange for Lowell-based Lucos Transportation to provide pick-up within two hours from a public location including police and fire stations, community centers, transportation centers, churches and other public places.
Rides may be secured by an individual, a family member, a service provider, or professional medical staff. The program is being funded by grants from the Massachusetts HEALing Communities Study, the Combating Opioid Overdose through Community-level Intervention Initiative, and through a legislative amendment championed by state Sens. Ed Kennedy and Diana DiZoglio in collaboration with the Greater Lowell Community Foundation. Free promotional materials in English and Spanish are available at HelplineMA.org/WheelsofHope and presentations can be arranged by contacting Elizabeth Reardon at EReardon@HRiA.org.
Marmol named to Greater Lawrence Tech Committee
LAWRENCE — Vivian Marmol has been elected to replace Stephany Infante on the Greater Lawrence Technical School Committee following a vote by the joint committee of the Lawrence City Council and Lawrence Alliance for Education.
A graduate of GLTS, Marmol was chosen to represent Lawrence on the committee over Brenda Rozzi. Greater Lawrence Technical School, located in Andover, serves Lawrence, Methuen, North Andover and Andover.
Public library offers children's programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of children’s virtual programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Here are details:
Every Tuesday in February: Certified meditation instructor Amy Rutledge teaches different meditation techniques on Zoom. This class is intended for children 8 and older, teens, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
Feb. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.: Karlus Trapp’s entertaining presentation ”The Roots of Black Music in America." A joyful show that comes alive through audience participation and interaction with singing, dancing, call and response and percussion playing.
Feb. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Artist Cara Bean will lead kids ages 11 to 18 through a virtual workshop to sketch and create their own stories.