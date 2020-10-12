Haverhill boxers featured in event
HAVERHILL — Harry "The Hitman" Gigliotti is scheduled to fight Devin Christie of New York in a professional boxing welterweight match Saturday, Oct. 17, at Southpaw Boxing in Windham.
This live streamed event, titled "Boston Boxing Showcase II," begins at 2 p.m.
The event is free to stream on YouTube. Visit online at bostonboxingpromotions.com for a link to the event, which will also include a bout between Joshua "The Rainman" Raineri of Haverhill and Kyle Cusick of Fall River. Both Gigliotti and Raineri train at Haverhill Downtown Boxing under trainers Ray Hebert and Brendon Simonds. The nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing is accepting donations to help sponsor both fighters.
Whittier Birthplace hosts kite-flying event
HAVERHILL — The John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace will host a kite-flying day on Saturday, Oct. 24, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 25.
This all-ages event is free to attend but registration is required at eventbrite.com/e/kite-flying-day-tickets-123701684067
Participants can bring their own kite or make a kite or watch a display by Kites Over New England. Masks and social distancing are required.
This event is held in fields with hills and uneven ground. Parking is available on the field (recommended for trucks, SUVs or taller vehicles) and along Whittier Road (recommended for lower vehicles).
The Birthplace is at 305 Whittier Road.
Golf fundraiser supports charities
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chapter of UNICO National held a charity golf tournament Sept. 28 at Haverhill Country Club that raised more than $25,000 for local charities and scholarships.
The chapter celebrated its 31st anniversary earlier this year and over the decades has raised more than $1.1 million for local charities and benevolent causes. UNICO National is the largest Italian-American Service Organization in the United States.
Golf Committee co-chairs Larry Ardito and Al Torrisi, along with the other committee members, worked relentlessly to ensure this year’s tournament was a success. Money raised supports six $2,500 scholarships given out in June to graduating high school seniors in the Merrimack Valley.
"This past June we distributed money to the Merrimack Valley YMCA, Merrimack Valley Food Bank, Family Services, Bellesini Academy, Lazarus House, Esperanza Academy and the Essex Art Center, all in Lawrence," Ardito said.
Taking first place in the tournament were Nick Ardagna, Ryan Madden, Mike Sheehy and Emily Condon. Second place finishers were Tom Boucher, John Pratt, Kirk Marshall and Dennis Mullen. Third place finishers were John Burke, TJ Conte, George Agganis and Scott Conte.
Autumn walk planned at Tattersall Farm
HAVERHILL — The Trustees of Tattersall Farm will conduct an autumn walk through the meadows and forests of the farm on Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 to 11 a.m.
Naturalist “Boot” Boutwell will lead the walk. Group size will be limited on first-come, first-served basis per state COVID-19 guidelines. Participants will meet at 8:45 a.m. in the Tattersall Farm parking lot at 542 North Broadway.
Participants can explore the beauty of Tattersall Farm and enjoy wildflowers and shrub. The walk will focus on those hardy wildflowers which decorate the mid-autumn landscape, as well as some common trees and shrubs.
Participants can earn how to identify these plants, and discuss how they have been used historically by native Americans, colonials and modern people.
A $10 donation is suggested.
To donate, visit online at haverhilldowntownboxing.com.
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold a virtual online monthly meeting Thursday, Oct. 15, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities. For details about joining the meeting, email Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.