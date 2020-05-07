LAWRENCE — Lawrence Catholic Academy, Lawrence’s only comprehensive pre-kindergarten through grade 8 Catholic school, has received a grant from the Massachusetts Dept of Public Health. LCA is one of only 22 schools chosen in the state to receive the money under the CSHS (Comprehensive School Health Services) program.
Mary Kelly, principal at LCA, said the $29,720 grant will enable the school to further enrich the health program it currently offers to its nearly 400 students.
Enhancements will include the addition of a nurse manager to supplement the current nurse practitioners. There will also be an upgrade to the electronic record keeping for students which facilitates day-to-day care.
"We will be able to immediately buy some new, much-needed equipment that will make the wonderful care that our students receive even better and in a more comfortable space," she said. "It’s a wonderful opportunity for us."
Kelly emphasized that this is the first of what can be a multi-year grant, which will enable her to continue the improvements that have been underway over the last several years at Lawrence Catholic Academy. The funding was open to non-public schools throughout the state.
For enrollment information for 2020-2021, contact LCA through its webpage, lawrencecatholicacademy.net.
Haverhill student honored by the University of Notre Dame
HAVERHILL — The University of Notre Dame’s Division of Student Affairs recently recognized seven students, including a student from Haverhill, who have made exceptional contributions to the Notre Dame community. In place of what would have been the 34th annual Student Leadership Awards Banquet, Vice President for Student Affairs Erin Hoffmann Harding personally contacted the honorees to notify them of the annual awards and congratulate each student on his or her campus impact.
Madeline Coady from Haverhill, was awarded the Ray Siegfried Award for Leadership Excellence, given to a graduating senior who exemplifies the qualities for which former Notre Dame Trustee Ray Siegfried was known, including leadership, generosity, devotion to the Catholic faith and affinity for athletics.
An accountancy major and Catholic social tradition minor, Coady served as a resident assistant in McGlinn Hall and participated on the women’s rowing team. Coady also co-founded the Notre Dame Club of Greater Boston and served as a student assistant for Welcome Weekend.
New Hampshire Democratic Party announces students attending convention
CONCORD, N.H. — High school students Kyle Duffy of Atkinson and Erin Strike of Londonderry were chosen to join the New Hampshire delegation at the Democratic National Convention.
As DNC Pages, they will play an important role assisting the delegation in Milwaukee in August, according to a press release from the New Hampshire Democratic party.
This year the New Hampshire Democratic Party stepped up its efforts to engage young Granite Staters by working closely with the recently established New Hampshire High School Democrats – which has 184 members and has already chartered 10 high school chapters across the state.
Duffy is a senior at Timberlane Regional High School in Plaistow and co-founder of the Timberlane Regional High School Democrats. He is also the political director for the New Hampshire High School Democrats, and was a volunteer for Elizabeth Warren’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire.
Strike is a junior at Londonderry High School and is a fundraising volunteer at Boston Medical Center, an event volunteer with Home Health & Hospice Care, and was a volunteer for Pete Buttigieg’s presidential campaign in New Hampshire.
Plaistow pride town clean up day
PLAISTOW — Cub Scout Pack 118 invites Plaistow residents to clean up a section of their road on Saturday, May 16.
Those who wish to participate can pick up trash bags from Brian Stack at the Gazebo from 9 to 11 a.m. on the day of the event.
This event is not sponsored by the town or the Cub Scouts. All volunteers will work at their own risk and are encouraged to take appropriate safety precautions when working near the road and practice social distancing between families at all times.
Adult craft, paint and color challenge
ATKINSON — The Kimball Library is holding virtual arts and crafts sessions from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on Fridays.
All ages are welcome to participate in this virtual coloring session. Send photos of completed art projects to staff@kimballlibrary.com.
Pictures are not necessary.
Methuen, Lawrence get lead-free water dispensers
BOSTON — Students from Lawrence and Methuen may see some funny looking water-dispensing gizmos instead of the traditional "bubblahs" when they go back to school in the fall — assuming the coronavirus hasn't canceled next year, too.
On April 29, the Massachusetts Clean Water Trust approved the first round of grants totaling $675,000 to 32 school districts for the Trust’s School Water Improvement Grant, or SWIG, program.
SWIG will cover the purchase and installation of filtered water bottle filling stations to address detections of lead in drinking water at eligible public schools. This program is designed to encourage communities to perform lead testing and address elevated levels with the help of state experts.
The SWIG program, funded through a $5 million appropriation filed by Gov. Charlie Baker and approved by the Legislature, will provide grants to school districts that have participated in the state's lead testing program or other comparable testing for drinking water fixtures.
Lawrence is getting six fixtures using a grant of $18,000 while Methuen will receive five fixtures for $15,000.