LAWRENCE — Restaurants will be allowed to stay open until midnight starting Oct. 15, according to an executive order signed by Mayor Dan Rivera last week.
Meanwhile, all businesses and operations offering sales or services, including both brick-and-mortar and mobile businesses and operations, must close by 10 p.m., with the exception of pharmacies, gas stations and laundromats.
Rivera said in the order that the size of groups seated at tables in restaurants must remain at no more than six people, even though the state is now allowing up to 10 people at a table.
Further, temporary outdoor dining in public space is extended to Dec. 31, while temporary outdoor dining on privately-maintained property has been extended indefinitely for the duration of the COVID-19 public health emergency.
River Bards poetry night to feature renowned poet
HAVERHILL — Creative Haverhill’s River Bards Poetry Series is adding a special guest to its fall poetry series. Sydney Lea will be the featured poet on Friday, Nov. 13.
Lea is a widely celebrated New England poet, a former Pulitzer finalist, and was the Vermont Poet Laureate from 2011 to 2015. He also founded the New England Review and was its editor for 13 years.
His stories, poems, essays and criticism have appeared in The New Yorker, The Atlantic, The New Republic, The New York Times, Sports Illustrated and many other periodicals, as well as in more than 50 anthologies. He lives in Newbury, Vermont, and is active both in literacy efforts and in conservation.
This Nov. 13 poetry night will still be via Zoom, and will start with Lea doing a reading of his poetry, with an added question and answer timeframe before the usual open mic. This program is from 7 to 8:30 p.m., and requires all participants to register in advance. For more information and registration details, visit creativehaverhill.org under "programs."
This poetry night, along will all other poetry nights in this series, will be recorded and then posted on HC Media’s Channel 22.
Trail walk set
LONDONDERRY — Londonderry Trailways hosts a rail trail walk on Saturday, Oct. 10, 10 a.m. The guided walk will be led by members of the Londonderry Conservation Commission and begins at the trail entrance adjacent to the North Elementary School lower parking lot, continuing towards the airport. Social distancing will be practiced. For information visit londonderrytrails.org.