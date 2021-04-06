LAWRENCE — State Rep. Frank A. Moran joined with state Sen. Patricia D. Jehlen of Somerville to file housing legislation aimed at helping tenants and landlords during the COVID-19 pandemic.
The legislation — titleD An Act to prevent COVID-19 evictions and foreclosures and promote an equitable housing recovery — is aimed at addressing the housing and homelessness crisis as the pandemic continues, Moran said. He said he hopes to address racial and economic inequalities head-on with the legislation.
“I was proud to file this critically important legislation that will protect our most vulnerable residents from financial devastation and housing uncertainty throughout these unprecedented times – especially in communities such as Lawrence,” Moran said.
Library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs this month. For more information or to register, visit www.haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
A presentation on vegetable gardening is April 5 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. featuring Gretel Anspach, master gardener with the Massachusetts Master Gardener Association.
Members of UTEC will discuss their nationally recognized model of intensive street outreach, correctional facility in-reach, and gang peacemaking on April 14 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
Author Nic Stone visits on April 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Nia Keith, Mass Audubon’s climate change education manager, presents an interactive lecture on April 22 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Author Kyle Lukoff visits on April 24 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Introductory meeting of the Virtual Tabletop Guild is April 24 from 2 to 3:30 p.m.
Virtual show and tell with materials from the Special Collections Department is April 29 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Learn the basics of Zoom on April 30 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Center welcomes 10 resident doctors
LAWRENCE — Ten new physicians, including three from the area — one from Salem, New Hampshire, one from Peabody and one from Westford — are set to hone their medical skills through the Lawrence Family Medicine residency program starting in July.
While most residency programs are three years long, the Lawrence Family Medicine residency program covers four years and allows doctors to expand their training in their chosen area of expertise. It also allows physicians the chance to develop an expertise in family medicine in a community setting.
“Greater Lawrence Family Health Center and the nationally recognized Lawrence Family Medicine residency program continue to be the gold standard in primary care and family medicine training,” said John Silva, president and CEO Greater Lawrence Family Health Center. “There continues to be a shortage in the primary care workforce and GLFHC is proud to be one of the Teaching Health Centers training culturally competent family physicians of the future.”
Art on display at Northern Essex
HAVERHILL — This month’s exhibit in Northern Essex Community College’s Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace Gallery is a homecoming for Newton, New Hampshire, painter Kale Baker, who graduated from NECC in 2014.
After graduating Baker attended Montserrat College of Art, where she earned a bachelor of fine arts degree in painting.
Titled “Vessels,” the online exhibit includes 11 oil paintings, capturing a range of subjects from plants in a greenhouse at the Fuller Gardens in North Hampton, New Hampshire, to the Merrimack River and the New England Coast. The exhibit will be available through April 15, when the NECC Student Show begins.
The online exhibit is at https://mcclump3.wixsite.com/website-1 and includes an artist vita and statement, a video interview with the artist, and the exhibit.
For more information, contact Marc Mannheimer at mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.