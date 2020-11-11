SALEM, N.H. –– Fabrizia Spirits has launched a baking company, offering traditional Italian limoncello cookies made with a family recipe and utilizing real limoncello.
Packages of six cookies can be purchased online at fabrizialemonbakingcompany.com for $10.
The cookies are made with all-natural ingredients, according to the website, including real cane sugar, butter, eggs, and plenty of lemon zest and Fabrizia limoncello.
Fabrizia Spirits is hoping to use these treats for good by donating $1 for every package of cookies sold to Feeding America, which provides meals to more than 200 food banks across the country.
The company plans to add a line of whoopie pies, cakes, and biscotti that will also utilize Fabrizia Limoncello within the next month.
Virtual Bestselling Author Series
ANDOVER — On Monday, Nov. 16, at 7 p.m., bestselling author Elin Hilderbrand will discuss her latest book, "Troubles In Paradise," in conversation with bestselling author Jane Healey, in a webinar.
Hilderbrand's book centers on the character Irene Steele who just moved to a villa on St. John. She is then visited by the FBI where she learns just how little she knew about her recently deceased husband Russ. With help from their friends, Irene and her sons set up their lives while evidence mounts that the helicopter crash that killed Russ may not have been an accident.
This talk is part of the North of Boston libraries' series of virtual discussions with bestselling authors this fall. Sign up at crowdcast.io/e/elin-hilderbrand-in/register.
99 Degrees apparel brand receives state grant
LAWRENCE — As the 99 Degrees activewear apparel brand pivots to begin making personal protective equipment to aid in the coronavirus crisis, the Lawrence-based company has received an $80,000 grant to support workforce training efforts. The grant comes from the Baker-Polito administration's new Massachusetts Manufacturing Emergency Response Team known as MERT, money that helps boost production of critical supplies like the gowns 99 Degrees will make for frontline workers.
Affordable housing units available
HAVERHILL — Although the COVID pandemic has forced many area renters to face eviction, hope may be around the corner for some first-time homebuyers.
Bread & Roses Housing is accepting applications for low-income housing opportunities for seven brand new units. The homes, three of which are duplexes, are on the corner of Washington Street and Gilbert Avenue in the Mount Washington neighborhood. The site was formerly St. George’s Church, which closed its doors more than 20 years ago.
Yesenia Gil, executive director of Bread & Roses Housing, said applications are due Nov. 15 to be considered for 21-23 Gilbert Ave.; Nov. 30 for 13-15 Gilbert Ave. and Dec. 31 to be considered for 430-432 or 434 Washington St.
In order to be eligible, applicants must be a first-time home buyer, meet the income guidelines, meet the down-payment requirement of 3% of the purchase price, and have a credit score of 680 or higher. For more information, contact Gil at y.gil@brhousing.org.
Since 1988, Bread & Roses Housing has worked to create affordable opportunities for home ownership. The organization uses a Community Land Trust model that ensures affordability into the future.
Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation hosts comedian series
The Merrimack Valley Jewish Federation is hosting a Zoom comedy series on Sunday afternoons at 4 p.m.
Rabbi Bob Alper presents "The spirituality of laughter: Is there holy humor?" at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Nov. 15. Joel Chasnoff performs "Jokes on us: A comedic deep dive into the absurdities of Jewish life at 4 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6.
Tickets are $10 per show, or $25 for all three. Visit merrimackvalley.ticketspice.com/spotlight-1 to purchase tickets or email Laurie@mvjf.org for more information.