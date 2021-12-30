City-wide Christmas tree pickup Jan. 8
HAVERHILL — The city will be picking up natural (no artificial) Christmas trees Saturday, Jan. 8. There will be no makeup day.
This city-wide collection will begin at 6 a.m. so leave trees by the curb the night before.
Please no wreaths, no plastic bags, no garland, no lights, no ornaments, no tree stands, and no swag.
Free COVID testing location moved
HAVERHILL — Due to the difficulties and logistics of securing a tent and weather concerns, the city’s free COVID testing site has been moved from the corner of Locke and Winter streets to the AmVets at 576 Primrose St. The testing will be done in the banquet hall beginning Jan. 4, Tuesdays and Thursdays, from 1 to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., with the exception of Jan. 15, through the month of January.
The AmVets is not available Jan. 15 and city officials are searching for another location.
Celebrate winter at Tuscan Village
SALEM, N.H. — The Tuscan Village team says the development has been decorated like an Italian Alps town this winter, offering fun for the whole family.
Outdoor ice skating, igloo dining at Tuscan Market and snowshoeing with L.L. Bean are featured.
The skating rink measures 70 feet by 80 feet and will be open daily until March. Guests can warm up at fire pits or on Tuscan Market’s heated four-seasons patio. Winter-inspired cocktails like spiked hot chocolate and tequila apple cider will be served.
Every Sunday will be après themed, and guests are invited to dress up in goggles, vintage jackets and old-fashioned ski-inspired apparel while enjoying happy hour all day.
Half off skating admission and happy hour cocktails are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Sundays throughout March.
Igloos at the market seat up to six people and have a view of the 50-foot decorated Christmas tree. Igloos are open every day with the full menu available and can be reserved by calling Tuscan Market Salem.
L.L.Bean will host snowshoeing demos for free. Spots can be reserved online in January.
Learn more about schedules and pricing for each activity at tuscanvillagesalem.com.
Kazarosian Costello lawyers recognized
HAVERHILL — All five attorneys in the law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP have been named Top Lawyers by Boston magazine.
Boston magazine’s inaugural Top Lawyers List recognizes attorneys throughout Greater Boston for excellence in the field based on votes from their peers.
Partner Marsha V. Kazarosian was named a Top Civil Rights Lawyer; Partner Walter A. Costello, Jr. was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer; Senior Associate Linda M. Little was named a Top Trusts and Estates Lawyer; Senior Associate Janet E. Dutcher was named a Top Divorce and Family Lawyer; and Associate Marc A. Moccia was named a Top Personal Injury Lawyer.
For more information visit www.kazcolaw.com.
Networking breakfast planned
METHUEN — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold a networking breakfast Wednesday, Jan. 26, from 8 to 9:15 a.m. at Ellie’s Farmhouse, 436 Broadway, in the plaza behind the Texas Roadhouse. Cost is $10 for members and $20 for non-members.
The cost includes breakfast and coffee, and business card drawings for door prizes. Pre-register and bring a potential new member for free and when they join you will receive a $50 restaurant gift card.
Register by calling 978-686-0900 or visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com under “Events.”