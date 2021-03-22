ANDOVER — Local friends of Sarah Duval are organizing a memorial walk to celebrate what would have been her 12th birthday on April 3.
Sarah died in February after battling leukemia for nearly a year. Her friends are organizing the walk to celebrate her life and raise money for the Sarah Duval Memorial Scholarship that will help Andover students pursue teaching careers.
People can participate in the virtual 5K between April 2 and 4. Individual registration is $25 and family registration is $75, which includes a SarahStrong yard sign. Additional signs can be purchased for $10. All orders for signs must be placed by March 25 to have them in time for the walk.
Pipe Dream Cupcakes is also selling Funfetti cupcakes to celebrate her birthday, with proceeds also going to the memorial fund.
To sign up for the walk, visit bit.ly/3qyeck3. To order cupcakes, email nadine@pipedreamcupcakes.com by March 30. To donate to the memorial fund, visit gofundme.com/f/sarah-duval-memorial-fund.
Artist 's works on display at Ruth's House
HAVERHILL — U.S. Navy veteran and UMass Amherst graduate Mark Nystedt is presenting works of art from his collection during March and April at Ruth's House, 111 Lafayette Square.
Nystedt's works are Biblically-based prints that depict abstract interpretations of mountains, fire, blood and snow, according to the artist.
For more information, contact Nystedt at 978-223-0835.
Cultural Council awards grants
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Cultural Council has awarded more than $43,000 in grants to local nonprofits, individuals and local business leaders to bring cultural activities and programs to students, senior citizens and children in Greater Haverhill.
"Since the start of the pandemic, cultural programs have taken a huge hit, and it has been tough to plan or execute the events we wanted to see take place in 2020," said Nathan Webster, chairman of the Cultural Council.
He said that with the help of the Massachusetts Cultural Council and Gov. Charlie Baker’s $16 million budget for arts funding, Haverhill can offer programs to keep the cultural community alive and revitalize programs that may not have happened.
"We thank Mayor James Fiorentini for believing in arts and culture in Haverhill, and look forward to continuing his mission," Webster said.
The Haverhill Cultural Council received a total of 23 grant applications, all of which were funded at the requested amounts, Webster said.
For a complete list of grant recipients, visit www.mass-culture.org/haverhill and click on the "Funding List" tab.
Ex-ambassador to Portugal to speak
LOWELL — A former ambassador to Portugal who served under President Obama will present a free UMass Lowell program for the public that will examine U.S.–Portuguese relations.
The free online program is Thursday, March 25, at 5 p.m. and will be presented by the Saab Center for Portuguese Studies at UMass Lowell.
UMass Lowell Chancellor Jacquie Moloney will welcome participants to the session. The program will be moderated by Neil Shortland, assistant professor of criminal justice and director of UMass Lowell’s Center for Terrorism and Security Studies, which is partnering with the Saab Center and UMass Lowell’s International Relations Club to present the event. Members of the public who would like to attend should register at https://tinyurl.com/x9xw5k47.
"Years of leading study-abroad trips to Portugal have allowed me to realize the immense importance of both the collaborations between the U.S. and Portugal and the immense opportunities to learn from how Portugal approaches many of the societal challenges both countries face, from the drug epidemic to security, incarceration and rehabilitation," Shortland said.
The Saab Center regularly presents events and programs that promote an understanding of and appreciation for the cultures, literature and language of the Portuguese-speaking world, which is comprised of more than 250 million people, including a vibrant Portuguese-American community throughout the Merrimack Valley.
Digital security lesson in Pelham
PELHAM — Pelham Public Library will host a virtual lesson in digital security Thursday, April 1, from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Lessons will include keeping data safer and securing devices, with a half-hour designated for questions and answers.
Sign up by March 29 by calling 603-635-2721 or email kcarr@pelhamweb.com.