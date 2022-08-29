METHUEN — The Northeast Massachusetts Mosquito Control (NEMMC) and Wetlands Management District will conduct an application to control adult mosquitoes on Tuesday, Aug. 30, between the hours of 8 p.m. and midnight. In the event of inclement weather, the application will be administered Wednesday, Aug. 31.
The areas to be treated include Methuen High School, Timony Grammar School, Tenney Grammar School, Comprehensive Grammar School, Marsh Grammar School, Nicholson Stadium, Morse Park, Veterans Park, Gill Avenue Park, Riverside Park and Sargent Field.
The vehicle used is a mid-sized white pickup truck, marked with the NEMMC seal and will be driving slowly through the above designated areas with yellow lights activated. Residents and pets should remain indoors while the vehicle is operating in these designated areas. Reentry to the designated areas will be permitted the following morning. Air conditioners may remain on.
Please close doors and windows on the street side; they can be reopened within half an hour after the truck passes. Recommendations are specific to ground spraying.
For more information, contact the NEMMC and Wetlands Management District at 978-352-2800.
Methuen DPW testing fire hydrants on Aug. 30-31
METHUEN — The Water Distribution Division of the Department of Public Works will be conducting fire hydrant flow testing Tuesday, Aug. 30, and Wednesday, Aug. 31.
This testing is necessary to evaluate the water system in support of several water/engineering projects. These tests are performed by opening fire hydrants and measuring the flow of water. In the areas of the testing, customers may experience discoloration or low pressure.
These conditions are temporary and normal water service will return soon after testing has concluded.
Customers with discolored water should run an outside faucet until the water runs clear.
Areas where flow testing will occur include Atkinson Street, Brookside Court, Hawks Brook Lane, Woburn Street, Jasper Street, Columbus Avenue, Comet Road, Baremeadow Street, Wintergreen Circle, Prospect Street, Oakland Avenue, Tenney Street, Adams Avenue, Judith E Lane, Chestnut Way, Kimball Circle, Kimball Road, Hidden Road and Lyndale Avenue.
For any persistent problems please call 978-983-8855.
HMS Pinafore performances planned
METHUEN — The Methuen Young People’s Theatre will present a constant favorite among the Gilbert & Sullivan operettas – H.M.S. Pinafore, as the group launches its 2022 season.
Performances are Friday, Sept. 9, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Sept. 10, at 2 and 7:30 p.m., and Sunday, Sept. 11, at 3 p.m. at the Methuen Memorial Music Hall, 192 Broadway (Route 28).
As HMS Pinafore opens, handsome and capable seaman Ralph Rackstraw adores Josephine, the daughter of Captain Corcoran. Josephine is inclined to return his affections but difference in class status forbids their association. The First Lord of the Admiralty, Sir Joseph Porter, seeks Josephine’s hand with the captain’s support, but Josephine despairs of such a marriage.
Dick Deadeye, a sailor with ill intentions, conspires with the captain to thwart the plans of Ralph and Josephine to elope, while Little Buttercup, a plump seller of goods to seamen and ships officers, hides an adoration of the captain along with a secret that when revealed will overturn all expectations.
Tickets, at the door, are $15 for adults and $5 for children 12 and under or can be purchased online at https://mmmh.brownpapertickets.com.
Human Resources Update Luncheon planned
NORTH ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual Human Resources Update Luncheon Wednesday, Sept. 7, from noon to 1:15 p.m. at Joe Fish seafood restaurant, 1120 Osgood St.
Attorneys Gary Finley and Amanda Silveira will discuss updates to minimum wage and state paid family leave and medical leave benefits, employment related issues during a recession, the impact of COVID-19 on the workplace and other developments in state and federal employment and labor laws. Includes a hot lunch.
To register or for more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Carnaval Costume Exhibit at the Buttonwoods
HAVERHILL — The Asociación Carnavalesca de Massachusetts is presenting an exhibit of Carnaval Costumes Sept. 6 to Oct. 15 at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St.
The exhibit open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from noon to 5 p.m.
A reception is Thursday, Sept. 8, at 7 p.m.
Visit online at www.buttonwoods.org.
Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair planned
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its Fall Business Expo, Health and Wellness Fair Wednesday, Sept. 14, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. Lots of free parking for exhibitors and visitors.
For more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
Trivia Night planned
LAWRENCE — The Breakfast Exchange Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its fourth annual Trivia Night, Family Feud Style, Thursday, Sept. 22, from 5 to 8 p.m. at the Lawrence Elks Lodge, 652 Andover St. The event will include an Italian dinner with salad and dessert, a cash bar, raffles for baskets, and a 50/50 raffle.
Tickets are $25 in advance with payment due by Sept. 14. Tables of 10 are available. All are welcome including individuals, pairs and teams.
To order tickets of for more information, visit online at www.becgh.org.
Energy forum is free to attend
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold an energy and environmental forum Wednesday, Sept. 14, at the DoubleTree by Hilton, 123 Old River Road. Registration and breakfast is at 7:30 a.m. followed by the energy conference form 8 to 9 a.m. This event is free to attend and is open to homeowners, business owners and those who work in the Merrimack Valley. Includes a complimentary continental breakfast and a panel of local experts who will discuss ways of reducing your energy costs.
Keynote speaker is Bethany Card, secretary of the state’s Executive Officer of Energy and Environmental Affairs.
For more information, visit www.merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900.
