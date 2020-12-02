METHUEN — The Irish Cottage, 17 Branch St., is holding a fundraiser for the Ranger Band on Wednesday from 4 to 10 p.m.
Print out one of their flyers for the event — available on Facebook — and give it to your server when cashing out. The restaurant will donate 20% of the bill's total, excluding alcohol, for both dine-in and take-out orders to the Ranger organization.
In addition, for every person in an attendance at the restaurant that night the Irish Cottage will donate $1.
Cram-a-Cruiser food Drive begins Saturday
NORTH ANDOVER — The North Andover Police Department's Cram-a-Cruiser Food Drive to benefit the North Andover Food Bank at the Senior Center will accept donations on upcoming Saturdays — Dec. 5, 12 and 19 — from 9 a.m. to noon in front of the North Andover Middle School, 495 Main St.
Donations are also accepted 24 hours a day in the foyer of the North Andover police station. Preferred donations include individual applesauce and fruit cups, small cans of vegetables, mac and cheese, small juice cans, one pound boxes of sugar, teabags (regular and decaf), coffee, hearty soups, beef stew, small loaves of bread, blocks of cheese, cookies, chocolate, crackers, small containers of tissues, toilet paper and paper towels.
Library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs.
For more information and to register visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Resume building workshop with MakeIT Haverhill and YWCA Northeastern Massachusetts is Wednesday from 6 to 8 p.m.
Estate and Medicaid planning and end of life workshop with Attorney Gerald Shyavitz is Thursday from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.
Holiday movies will be shown in the library parking lot on three Thursdays — Dec. 3, 10 and 17 — at 6:30 p.m.
Beginner's Chinese calligraphy class with Jojo Liu is Saturday from 2 to 3 p.m. Participants will need a calligraphy brush, ink and paper.
Award-winning author and pop culture historian Martin Gitlin discusses the 100 greatest cartoon characters of all time Dec. 7 from 7 to 8 p.m.
A virtual show and tell with materials from the library's Special Collections happens Dec. 10 from 2 to 3 p.m.
A build a gingerbread house project is planned. Register to reserve a kit then call to arrange for curbside pick up from Dec. 14 to Dec. 21. There will be an instructional video on the library's website.
Festival of Trees events this week
HAVERHILL — The annual Festival of Trees at Buttonwoods Museum continues this week with a variety of events.
Visit Wednesday from noon to 8 p.m. to view decorated Christmas trees and wreaths.
Children's scavenger hunt day is Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. Holiday festival bingo with a holiday twist is Thursday from 5:30 to 7:30 p.m.
Senior day is Friday from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. with $1 off admission. Nostalgia Christmas is all day with timeless classic radio shows from holidays past. Buttonwoods self-guided tours are from 6 to 7:30 p.m.
Family day is Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Children will receive a holiday coloring kit to take home. Santa visits from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. The festival is open until 8 p.m.
The festival is open Sunday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. General admission is $7 for adults, $5 for senior citizens, $3 for children ages 6 to 17, and free for children 5 and younger.
Face masks are required and sanitization protocols and guidelines will be followed.
Raffle tickets are sold at the entrance for $1 each, six for $5, and 25 for $20.
For more information and a schedule of events, visit online at buttonwoodsfot.org.