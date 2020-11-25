METHUEN — The Methuen Memorial Music Hall will premiere its annual "Merry Music Hall Christmas Concert" on Saturday, Dec. 5, at 7:30 p.m. Because the Hall is closed to the public during the ongoing pandemic, this prerecorded concert will be shown on the MMMH YouTube channel (www.youtube.com/c/methuenmemorialmusic hall).
Organist Ray Cornils and trumpeters Greg Getel and Robinson Pyle will play a varied selection of old and new Christmas carols and songs. Further program information may be found on the MMMH website (www.mmmh.org).
Garden Club invites residents to decorate their front doors
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Garden Club invites Haverhill residents to decorate their front door for the holiday season.
Take a photo of your decorated door in any holiday or winter theme you desire and email it along with your name and address to hgcholidaydoors@gmail.com.
Club members will choose their favorites to post on the club's Facebook page.
Pantry Plunge supports food pantry
DERRY — The fourth annual Pantry Plunge is set for Saturday, Dec. 12, at 11:30 a.m., at Gallien’s Beach at Beaver Lake. Participants will be jumping into the lake to raise money to support the First Baptist Church Food Pantry.
The food pantry at First Baptist Church has served the community and surrounding towns for 28 years, serving more than 350 individuals and 150 families every month. Last year, the Plunge raised more than $17,000 to support the food pantry.
It’s time for teams to start forming for this year’s Plunge. Teams and participants are also encouraged to come to the lake wearing fun attire, and footwear is recommended for those who are zooming into the lake’s waters.
Anyone wanting to learn more about this year’s Pantry Plunge can visit pantryplunge.org, or search for Pantry Plunge on Facebook. Information will also be posted on the First Baptist Church Food Pantry website at fbcfoodpantry.org.