HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College is registering students now for classes during the school's Winter Intersession, which runs Jan. 4 through 29.
More than 40 courses are offered, all online, in a range of areas including math, English, science, computer science, business, history, psychology and sociology.
These courses are transferable to other colleges and can be completed in just four weeks. A typical three-credit course costs less than $800.
For a full list of courses, visit necc.mass.edu/winter-intersession.
For more information or to register, contact Enrollment Services at 978-556-3700 or registrarpublic@necc.mass.edu.
College's new admissions director hails from Idaho
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College’s new director of recruitment and admission, Monzerrath (Monze) Stark-Magaña, who now lives in Haverhill, traveled all the way from Idaho for the opportunity to work at Northern Essex.
Stark-Magaña spent most of her life in rural Idaho, more recently in Moscow, Idaho, where she was associate director of multicultural recruitment for the University of Idaho.
As the daughter of migrant workers who came from Mexico to the United States and a first-generation college student, Stark-Magaña takes pride in helping others who are like her achieve their educational dreams. Her approach is to communicate frequently with prospective students, creating personal relationships that support them through the admission process and make them feel welcome.
“We can’t be afraid of reaching out to students,” she said. “We want them to feel like they are wanted.”
In her new position, Stark-Magaña oversees a staff of three recruiters and is responsible for recruiting students and guiding them through the admissions process.
Because of her own experiences, Stark-Magaña said she understands the struggles that students undergo in pursuit of a degree.
“Often access to education is genuinely impacted by cultural beliefs, financial stability and literacy, familial support and citizenship status,” she said. “I’ve gone through this and want to help walk others through the process step-by-step.”
To connect with Stark-Magaña, email her at mstark@necc.mass.edu or follow her on Facebook or Instagram.
Chamber official joins group promoting Essex County
HAVERHILL — Kate Martin, director of operations for the Greater Haverhill Chamber of Commerce, was inducted into the North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau Board of Directors at the organization's virtual annual meeting on Nov. 5.
The private, nonprofit, membership-based organization is responsible for promotion of Essex County as a travel destination and has been in existence since 1955. It is located in Salisbury at the Maria Miles Visitor Center on Interstate 95 south.
"I am excited to serve on the board of this great organization," Martin said. "I believe that my participation on their board will strengthen our partnership. There are many opportunities for Greater Haverhill to participate in the tourism initiatives put forth by the North of Boston Convention and Visitor’s Bureau."
Martin joined the chamber in 2019 and took the position of director of operations in March. She holds a graduate degree in epidemiology and biostatistics from Boston University and was recently appointed to Mayor James Fiorentini’s Medical Advisory Board.
Bank gets new VP of information technology
HAVERHILL — Alan Collopy of Methuen recently joined Haverhill Bank as vice president of information technology.
Prior to joining the bank, Collopy worked as information technology officer at Cambridge Trust Company and has 25 years of banking and information technology experience. He is an active member in the DRI Organization for Disaster Recovery Professionals.
"Alan brings a depth of knowledge of information technology that will be an asset to the bank," said Haverhill Bank President and CEO Thomas Mortimer.
A depositor-owned institution, Haverhill Bank was founded in 1877 and is the oldest cooperative bank in Massachusetts.
Newburyport Bank supports Boys & Girls Club
HAVERHILL — Newburyport Bank recently donated $1,500 as a platinum sponsor of the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill’s Annual Walk for Youth, held on Oct. 10.
Due to the pandemic, this year’s walk was held as a virtual event. All money raised supports the club’s fall programs.
"We’re proud to sponsor this virtual walk," said Lloyd Hamm, president and CEO of the bank. "Organizations like the Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill perform an even more valuable function during our current pandemic, and that deserves the enthusiastic support of everyone."
Visit online at newburyportbank.com or haverhillbgc.org.
Public library website revamped
HAVERHILL — If you haven't visited the public library's website recently, you're in for a surprise. It has been completely redesigned since its last update in 2012.
The library's Board of Trustees voted in early February to build a new website that would be a more modern and accessible site.
A committee that included various library staff and stakeholders helped select a design firm that was tasked with creating a mobile-forward website that fully supports multiple languages to better serve all Haverhill patrons.
After months of design, content creation and testing, the library recently launched the site and library officials say the response has been overwhelmingly positive. They say patrons have been exploring the site's new features and like the new streamlined design.
The site can be visited at haverhillpl.org.
Kazarosian Costello named best law firm
HAVERHILL — The law firm Kazarosian Costello LLP has been named a Best Law Firm in three practice areas for 2021 by U.S. News & World Report and Best Lawyers.
The firm was named a Tier 1 firm in Boston for personal injury litigation – plaintiffs; a Tier 2 firm in Boston for employment law – individuals; and a Tier 3 firm in Boston for civil rights l aw.
To be eligible for recognition, a firm must have at least one lawyer recognized in The Best Lawyers in America, which recognizes the top 5% of private practicing lawyers in the U.S. In the recently released 2021 edition of Best Lawyers, three attorneys from the firm were recognized: Partners Marsha Kazarosian and Walter Costello Jr., and Marc Moccia, an associate with the firm.
In addition to the Best Law Firm designation, Kazarosian and Costello were both recognized as Super Lawyers for 2020 in the category of personal injury general: plaintiff. Kazarosian was also named to the Top 50: 2020 Women Massachusetts Super Lawyers List.