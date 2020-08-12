METHUEN — The Nevins Library reopened Wednesday.
Library workers saw many people take advantage of curbside services when the library was shuttered, but others need additional library services only accessible when the building is open to the public, according to a statement.
With its reopening, the Library will have limited hours, and more restrictions than patrons are normally used to. Staff will be following enhanced cleaning protocols, enforcing social distancing, and good health practices including requiring everyone over age 2 to wear masks.
Hours and services will be continually re-evaluated, with the hope of expanding hours as it is possible to do so.
Hours beginning Aug. 12:
Monday: Curbside only from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (Appointments from 10 a.m. to 5:45 p.m.)
Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday: The building will be open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Friday: Curbside only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. (Appointments from 10 a.m. to 2:45 p.m.)
Saturday and Sunday: Closed
The first hour-and-a-half of each day will be dedicated to senior citizens and other at-risk patrons.
Computers will be available, though due to the need to space them out, there will be fewer available than normal. Having fewer computers means that time limits will be strictly enforced, and reservations for computer use are strongly encouraged.
Limits have been set on the numbers of people that can be in various areas of the library at any one time. Patrons will be asked to check-in and out at the main door and limit visit time.
Curbside Service for pick-up of books and materials is still available five days a week. Patrons who know what they want to borrow are urged to continue to use that service, and to reserve items for pick up in the online catalog, or by calling.
More information and a full list of restrictions is available at nevinslibrary.org
Gigliotti fight is on YouTube Saturday
HAVERHILL — Haverhill boxer Harry "The Hitman" Gigliotti will face Josh "Rain Man" Raineri in a Boston Boxing Promotions Boxing Showcase event that will be streaming live on YouTube. This free event begins at 2 p.m. on Saturday. Go to YouTube.com/BostonBoxing.
Gigliotti trains at the nonprofit Haverhill Downtown Boxing.
Due to the coronavirus pandemic, Haverhill Downtown Boxing is unable to sell tickets to this event but is still in need of donations to be able to participate. Please help the nonprofit organization reach its goal of raising $2,600.
To donate, visit haverhilldowntownboxing.com.
Historical Society goes virtual
LONDONDERRY — The Londonderry Historical Society hosts a virtual online tour on Saturday. The tour includes videos showcasing the society’s extensive collection and the day’s tours are part of the community’s Old Home Day schedule, this year featuring a road race and fireworks.
The Londonderry Historical Society’s mission is to preserve the best of Londonderry’s past for future generations. The society owns several properties at its 140 Pillsbury Road site, including the 1760 Morrison House, the 1859 Parmenter Barn, and the 1840 Clark Blacksmith Shop. The winter meetings are at the Leach Library, and summer meetings are held in the Parmenter Barn. The society meets on the third Tuesday monthly at 6 p.m. The public is always welcome.
Blood drive planned for Byfield
BYFIELD — The American Red Cross will hold a blood drive at the Byfield Community Arts Center, 7 Central St., Sept. 2, from 2 to 7 p.m. Appointments are required and may be made by calling the Red Cross at 1-800-877-2767.
The Red Cross and the arts center are taking all precautions to ensure your safety during this time of great need.
Health Center receives $50K grant
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center recently received $50,000 in emergency grant funding to help the organization deal with the high cost of the COVID-19 pandemic.
A medical aid organization called Direct Relief, in partnership with the National Association of Community Health Centers, doled out $25 million to 518 federally qualified health centers, including the Family Health Center, from the COVID-19 Fund for Community Health.
The grant program "recognizes the profound effects of the COVID-19 pandemic on the finances, services, staff, and patients of community health centers," according Family Health Center officials.
“We are grateful to Direct Relief and the National Association of Community Health Centers for their continuous support of the work our staff and clinicians are doing on the frontlines during this unprecedented pandemic," said John Silva, president and CEO of the Family Health Center. "We will use the funds to continue supporting our staff and patients affected by COVID-19."
New Sunday night service
HAMPSTEAD — Starting on Sept. 13, Island Pond Baptist Church, 26 North Salem Road, will have Sunday evening service at 6 p.m. It will be the same format and sermon as the morning service, just at night.
For more information, visit islandpondbc.com
NECC to hold virtual open house
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College will hold a virtual open house for prospective students Aug. 20, from 5 to 6:15 p.m.
Attendees will be welcomed by NECC President Lane Glenn; learn about academic programs offered at Northern Essex and their potential career outcomes; and hear about the many extracurricular activities from student government to athletics that are available.
You can also engage in small group discussions with NECC faculty from your area of interest and listen to a student speaker discuss their experiences at Northern Essex.
Northern Essex Community College is offering close to 300 credit courses this fall semester, which begins Sept. 9, with 90% of those courses being delivered online.
Students can take their general education classes, which easily transfer to other colleges and universities; get started on a certificate or associate degree in a choice of over 60 degree and certificate programs; or begin preparing for a new career in fields like health care, computers and education. Register online at northernessex.wufoo.com/forms/x1u8hil01hp3z7v/.
For more information, email admissions@necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3700.