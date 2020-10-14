ANDOVER — A community member associated with Andover High has tested positive for COVID-19, according to a statement sent out by Principal Caitlin Brown Tuesday afternoon.
Brown did not say whether the community member is a student, teacher or staff member, but that all close contacts were notified and were required to quarantine.
A close contact is anyone who comes within six feet of a person who tested positive for COVID-19, for more than 15 minutes, Brown said.
"AHS families who may be identified as being in close contact outside of the school will be notified privately by the Town of Andover Health Division or by the Contact Tracing Collaborative," she wrote. "If the Contact Tracing Collaborative calls, the caller ID will show MA COVID Team. Those individuals are strongly encouraged to get tested and close contacts are required to quarantine for 14 calendar days."
Students required to stay home and quarantine will have access to remote education.
White Cane Safety Day is Thursday
HAVERHILL — Blinded war veteran Gerard Boucher of Haverhill wants to remind drivers about those who are blind and visually impaired, and to recognize the importance of White Cane Safety Day as a reminder to be observant of pedestrians who are using white canes or guide dogs when they are out for a walk.
By joint resolution approved on Oct. 6, 1964, the Congress designated Oct. 15 of each year as White Cane Safety Day to recognize the contributions of Americans who are blind or have low vision.
The Massachusetts White Cane Law requires that drivers should always come to a complete stop when a blind pedestrian is attempting to cross a street; remaining stopped until the person has safely crossed.
Drivers should not honk or attempt to wave the person on and should never pass another vehicle that is stopped.
Flu shots available Saturday
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Family Health Center offers flu shots for Lawrence residents Saturday, Oct. 17, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. in the MVRTA parking lot at 70 General St. This is for the seasonal flu.
This is a drive-thru clinic and no insurance is needed. The clinic is sponsored by GLFHC and the city of Lawrence.
COVID-19 test sites open through Friday
HAVERHILL — The state's pop-up COVID-19 testing sites on Winter and Locke streets and on Washington Street that were scheduled to close on Wednesday will now remain open Thursday and Friday, Oct. 15 and 16.
Mayor James Fiorentini noted that Pentucket Medical has opened its own private test site for its patients and the city now has an agreement for Pentucket Medical to test all students and teachers who were in close contact with an infected student or teacher. The site is not open to the public.
Ghost hunt is Friday
HAVERHILL — The Essex County Ghost Project will lead a paranormal investigation at Hilldale Cemetery on Friday.
Gates open at 6:30 p.m. The investigation is from 7 to 9 p.m. A limited number of people will be allowed to participate.
Bring paranormal equipment, such as cameras and recorders, and dress appropriately. To reserve a spot, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.
Flu shots available Friday
HAVERHILL — The Council on Aging will host a Walgreens flu shot clinic for senior citizens Friday, Oct. 16, from 10 a.m. to noon at the Citizens Center, 10 Welcome St. This is for the seasonal flu. Please bring your insurance card. You must preregister by calling Health Nurse Mary Connolly at 978-374-2390, ext. 3915 or Paola at 978-374-2390, ext. 3916.
Understanding dementia in the real world
METHUEN — A virtual continuing education course, presented by the Dementia Training Team at Senior Living Residences, will be held Oct. 22 via Zoom.
This presentation provides an overview of what dementia is and is not, common symptoms that accompany memory loss, and communication techniques for real-world situations. The training helps to build both empathy and understanding of dementia and gives practical tools for someone to use when communicating with or assisting individuals with memory loss.
The session will also discuss how education can be a crucial tool when fighting the stigma of dementia, as it builds stronger understanding of what someone may be going through when experiencing memory loss.
The schedule is as follows: Session one: 10 to 11 a.m.; Session two: noon to 1 p.m.; Session three: 2 to 3 p.m.
This is available for one CE credit for case managers, nurses and social workers.
After registering, participants will receive a link to join the Zoom meeting. Contact Tracy Valletti at tvalletti@methuenvillage.com with any questions.