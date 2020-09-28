HAVERHILL — The Rotary Club of Haverhill is seeking nominations for its annual Veterans Day awards, to be presented as virtual event on Nov. 10 at 6 p.m. on HC Media.
Guest speaker is retired U.S. Army Brig. General Don Bolduc. During his 33-year career with the Army, Bolduc received two awards for valor, five Bronze Star medals and two Purple Hearts.
The club is seeking nominees from Greater Haverhill. Nominees must have served or be currently serving in any branch of the United States Armed Forces. A nominee must be an active volunteer or an ongoing volunteer with a demonstrated history of volunteerism.
Nomination forms are available at Pentucket Bank, Haverhill Bank, the Veterans Service office at the Citizens Center, and the public library.
Completed forms must be returned to the Rotary Club no later than Oct. 2 by emailing them to Megan Shea at msheama@verizon.net or send to the Rotary Club of Haverhill, PO Box 808, Haverhill, MA 01831.
Free and reduced-price meals provided
LAWRENCE — Lawrence Family Development Charter School participates in the National School Lunch Program and the School Breakfast Program administered by the USDA through the state Department of Elementary and Secondary Education.
The school is part of the Community Eligibility Program, making all students eligible to receive free breakfast, free lunch and free after-school snacks if enrolled in the after-school program. As part of the Community Eligibility Program, families do not need to fill out household meal benefit applications.
NECC creates free Wi-Fi hotspots
HAVERHILL — Northern Essex Community College has created Wi-Fi hotspots in parking lots of the Haverhill and Lawrence campuses, where students and members of the community can access the internet for free.
Students, faculty, and staff can log in with their college credentials,and anyone not attending Northern Essex can choose the “visitor” wireless network.
Wi-Fi coverage is provided at the college's Technology Center, Student Center, and library parking lots in Haverhill, and at the Dimitry Building , El-Hefni Allied Health Technology Center, and Haffner Education Center parking lots in Lawrence.
More information on Wi-Fi parking lot access, is available from IT Services at servicedesk@necc.mass.edu or by calling 978-556-3111.
Walk for Youth goes virtual
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill is going virtual for this year's Walk for Youth.
This fundraiser to support programs for young people will be Saturday, Oct. 10. Rain date is Sunday, Oct. 11.
To participate, you can walk wherever you are. Sign up as an individual or team. Suggested walk length is two miles. Post a picture of you and/or your group walking on social media with the hashtag #hbgclubwalkforyouth and tag the club's accounts. Participate on Instagram at hbgclub and Facebook, HaverhillBoysGirlsClub.
All participants will receive a complimentary T-shirt. Prizes will be awarded for top fundraisers.
Register online at walkforyouth.myevent.com.
For sponsorship opportunities, contact Melissa deFriesse at 978-374-6171, ext. 102, or mdefriesse@haverhillbgc.org.
Firefighting Museum fire safety information available
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum is offering families free fire safety activity packets that include information such as when to call 911 and how to create a fire escape plan.
Also included are activities such as puzzles, an online scavenger hunt, games and quizzes, and apps featuring Sparky the Fire Dog. A free family pass to the museum is included along with information about the museum's Adopt-a-Hydrant program.
The museum's safety packets are sponsored by Haverhill Bank and can be downloaded at haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or can be requested to be sent through the mail by emailing haverhillfirefightingmuseum@gmail.com. Cost is $1.80 for postage. The museum is closed due to COVID-19 but plans a big reopening event for May.