ANDOVER — The Andover Senior Community Friends is raising money for the new Robb Center by selling bricks for the center's patio.
The "Pave the Patio Campaign" is part of the Friends’ commitment to raise $500,000 to address needs for the new Robb Center beyond construction costs, such as fixtures and furnishings. To date, more than $388,000 has been raised toward that goal.
Bricks can be ordered online at andoverscf.org. Or send a check for $100 per brick, payable to Andover Senior Community Friends; indicate what should be engraved on the brick — three lines, up to 13 characters per line, including spaces; and mail to: ASCF, PO Box 576, Andover, MA 01810.
Trick-or-treating in Haverhill
HAVERHILL — Mayor James Fiorentini along with the Board of Health and local health professionals announced there will be no city-sponsored trick-or-treat this year.
However, residents cannot be stopped from having their own trick-or-treat events. If they do, the mayor is asking residents to follow CDC guidelines at bit.ly/34kXqNk and to consider something like a socially distanced scavenger hunt or leaving candy in individual bags in the yard or driveway where there will be no interaction among children.
The mayor urges residents not to have gatherings or parties in their homes as these activities can contribute to the spread of the virus.
Trunk-or-treat in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — The Salem Athletic Club will host a Trunk or Treat event Saturday, Oct. 31, from noon to 2 p.m. at the Salem Athletic Club, 16 Manor Parkway. Staff will be decorating their trunks and safely giving away treats. There will be music, giveaways and raffles.
Chamber annual luncheon planned
LAWRENCE –– The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will hold its annual awards luncheon online Wednesday, Oct. 28, at DiBurro's in Ward Hill. In-person participation is limited to 25 people. Lunch is at noon followed by the program at 12:30 p.m. Online attendance is $10.
The guest speaker is NFL agent and author Sean Stellato. During the event, the Ralph B. Wilkinson Good Citizen Awards will be presented to Craig Jesiolowski, president of Holy Family Hospital, and Deborah Wilson, president/CEO of Lawrence General Hospital.
The Emerging Leader Award goes to Brian Mohika, founder/CEO of CathWear and the Community Spirit Award goes to Merrimack Valley Food Bank. To register, visit merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Virtual/Expo Events."
Light up Haverhill
HAVERHILL — The public library invites the community to celebrate fall and Halloween. Sign up at haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events and pick up a plain paper lantern at the library before Halloween. Decorate your lantern any way you like and light your lantern on Oct. 30 and 31 from 6 to 8 p.m. Hang your lantern where it can be seen easily from the road, and drive around Haverhill and see how many lanterns you can find.