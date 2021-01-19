PLAISTOW — The town will hold its Deliberative Session Saturday, Jan. 30, at 9 a.m. in the Public Works Garage, 144F Main St.
Residents must bring a photo ID to vote. The session will be broadcast live, but residents must attend the session in-person to vote. No remote voting will be allowed.
Wood named School Committee vice chairman
HAVERHILL — Scott Wood has been unanimously named vice chairman of the School Committee, after being nominated by outgoing Vice Chairman Richard Rosa.
Wood is the longest-serving member of the committee, with 17 years. This is his sixth time in a leadership role on the committee. Wood was sworn in as a Haverhill police patrolman in October.
Planning Commission meets Jan. 21
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its virtual online monthly meeting Thursday at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities and is available at the MVPC website — mvpc.org.
More information about the meeting is available from Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
COVID-19 vaccination help needed
HAVERHILL — In anticipation of large-scale vaccination to the COVID-19 virus, Mayor James Fiorentini is activating and expanding the Haverhill Medical Reserve Corps.
The mayor is seeking retired doctors, nurses and EMTs to help administer the vaccine. Training will be provided.
The city's goal will be to vaccinate an estimated 64,000 residents as soon as the vaccine becomes available to the general public.
More information will be announced in the coming weeks, but for now, those interested in helping to administer the vaccine are asked to call 311 or 978-358-1311 to sign up. A registration form and link will be posted on the city's website — cityofhaverhill.com.
Pentucket Bank helps with Paycheck Protection Program
HAVERHILL — Pentucket Bank announced it has successfully submitted applications to the Small Business Administration on behalf of its customers.
Pentucket Bank created a unique process for accepting PPP loan applications during the first round of funding in 2020, allowing the bank to process loan applications with the SBA swiftly and efficiently, bank officials said.
The process proved successful as the bank processed more than 400 PPP loans totaling $65 million in 2020, positively affecting more than 6,000 local jobs within the first few weeks following the release of the program. The bank updated this process in preparation for the current round of PPP funding, providing its customers with new checklists, loan calculators and other helpful resources. The bank began accepting applications from current PPP loan customers on Jan. 14, in advance of the SBA opening its portal on the morning of Jan. 15.
"We notified customers at 1 p.m. Thursday that we were accepting applications. By Friday morning, we had 60 applications in,” said Stephen Jaskelevicus, the bank's chief credit officer. "We know our customers are anxious about funding running out, so we’re glad to be able to take that burden off of them."
For more information, visit pentucketbank.com/federal-stimulus.