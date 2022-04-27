PLAISTOW — The Friends of the Library group is accepting donations of perennial plants for an upcoming plant sale Saturday, May 14, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
Donations will be accepted beginning Friday, May 6, and must be in pots clearly labeled with the plant name.
All proceeds will benefit the library group. For more information contact Jennifer Dawley at childrens@plaistowlibrary.com.
The Merrimack Toastmasters Club invites you to join
ANDOVER — The Merrimack Toastmasters Club meets on the second and fourth Thursday of each month via Zoom, at 7 p.m. Toastmasters is a non profit organization that helps people improve their public speaking. The club has been in the Merrimack Valley for 50 years and welcomes interested people over 18 years old.
For more information visit https://www.merrimack-toastmasters.org/
ALKU opens eighth annual scholarship
ANDOVER — ALKU has opened its eighth annual scholarship. There are two $30k scholarships available for a “rising high school senior in Massachusetts who has been positively impacted by a life changing mentoring relationship.”
In a press release ALKU said recipients will demonstrate community involvement, hard work, leadership experience and financial need.
Along with the financial assistance recipients will gain access to the ALKU community and an additional support system, that will include mentorship through college and beyond.
ALKU is a specialized consulting services firm.
Applications are open till Friday, July 24 2022 at 5 p.m.
Whittier Birthplace seeks volunteer tour guides
HAVERHILL — The Friends of John Greenleaf Whittier Birthplace are seeking volunteers to work as tour guides. The tour season is May through October on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.
Guides will receive training and a manual. No prior experience necessary. For more information, contact Kaleigh Pare’ at kaleigh@whittierbirthplace.org.
Merrimack Valley Hospice Chaplain is honored
LAWRENCE — Heather Angell, a chaplain with Merrimack Valley Hospice, will be honored with the St. Marcellin Champagnat Witness to Faith Award from Central Catholic High School. Angell, of Somerville, is a member of Central’s Class of 2000.
The awards ceremony will take place as part of the school’s Honoring Excellence: Champagnat Awards and Athletic Hall of Fame dinner on May 5 at at 6 p.m. at the DoubleTree by Hilton Hotel Boston-Andover, 123 Old River Road.
The Champagnat Awards are presented in honor of Marist Brothers founder St. Marcellin Champagnat, who urged his followers to live their lives “doing ordinary things extraordinarily well.”
“It is the highest privilege to provide spiritual care for those who turn to Merrimack Valley Hospice for compassion at end of life,” Angell said. “After such a positive experience at Central Catholic, it feels like I’ve come full circle by returning to work in Lawrence – a place that still means so much to me.”
Angell joined Merrimack Valley Hospice in March 2019 and currently works as a chaplain associate at St. Elizabeth’s Medical Center in Boston.
Haverhill family raises $20,000 in the fight against cancer
HAVERHILL — Rose Leonard-Flynn and James Flynn of Haverhill raised $20,000 for the American Cancer Society through their annual fundraiser, Move for the Movement. This year, Rose and James eclipsed $200,000 raised for the American Cancer Society over the last 10 years of hosting this event.
Money raised during this year’s dance extravaganzas, which were held in January at Sutton High School and at the Collins Center in Andover, will be used exclusively to provide transportation for those diagnosed with cancer in Massachusetts to help them travel to and from the vital treatments they need to kill their cancer.
Move for the Movement (M4TM) was created in 2012 by Rose Flynn, who was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2011, as a way to give back and help others who have also been diagnosed. After multiple surgeries and radiation treatments, Rose is happy to say that she is a 10 year survivor, but the memories of the battle she fought are still fresh in her mind and fuel her enthusiasm to keep raising money to help those currently going through what she endured and more.
To donate, visit move4tm.org.
Kentucky Derby Gala planned
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Firefighting Museum at 75 Kenoza Ave, will hold its seventh annual Kentucky Derby Gala Saturday, May 7, from 5 to 10 p.m.
This event will feature Southern fare, mint juleps, entertainment by Dan Sky and live streaming of the 2022 Kentucky Derby Run For the Roses.
The museum is seeking sponsors of the event and to sponsor individual horses to advertise your business and is also looking for donations of gift cards/certificates, services or items for the popular Mystery Balloon Pop.
The building is handicap accessible.
For sponsorship information or tickets ($60 each) visit www.haverhillfirefightingmuseum.org or contact Cindy at 978-994-1854 or cynthiagraham409@gmail.com or Pat at 978-835-1565 or toolittlefarm1@yahoo.com.
Child screenings planned
HAVERHILL — The Hampstead School District is sponsoring a Child Find Check to screen children ages 3-5 for possible educational disabilities. This event is free to Hampstead residents and will be held Friday, May 6, beginning at 12:30 p.m. at the Hampstead Central School.
If you suspect that your child may have difficulty with speech, hearing, vision, coordination, development or a learning disability that may require special help, the Child Find Check may answer your questions. The screening will be done by trained professionals. All results will be kept confidential and will only be released to other professionals, such as school personnel or a physician with parental consent.
A parent or legal guardian must accompany the child. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call Theresa Altsher at 329-6326, ext. 1102, weekdays between 7:30 a.m. and 3 p.m.
