PLAISTOW — The Plaistow Community YMCA will hold a "Trunk or Treat" Halloween event on Saturday, Oct. 3, from noon to 2:30 p.m.
Families can sign up to be a "trunker" or a "treater" (or both) by visiting online at northshoreymca.org. Trunkers hand out candy while treaters receive candy.
This event is open to the Haverhill and Plaistow communities and will be held outside in the back parking lot at 175 Plaistow Road.
Decorate your trunk, wear a costume and hand out candy or prizes. Winner of the best decorated trunk will receive a special prize. Please keep all decoration themes family friendly. Safety and sanitation guidelines will be in effect.
Sign up children for a 45-minute time block to visit all of the trunks by calling 603-382-0641 or online at northshoreymca.org under "Schedules" then "Plaistow Community YMCA." Click on the arrow to find Oct. 3 then scroll down to Trunk or Treat. Each group will be limited to 50 children.
Rotary Club names new president
HAVERHILL — Harry Korslund, senior vice president at Haverhill Bank, was recently installed as president of the Rotary Club of Haverhill at a dinner held on the outside deck of the Haverhill Country Club.
Outgoing president Megan Shea did not pass along a gavel, but instead continued the tradition of passing along a fowl friend.
In the past, presidents have received ducks and geese, but this year the club embraced the “Flamingo of Change.”
"Rotary’s mission of eradicating polio, assisting in disaster relief and promoting world peace through international cooperation has not changed, but we need to continue to recruit the next generation to participate in our missions," Korslund said. "We are challenged to remain relevant and embrace changes that will enhance the fellowship of our club. The flamingo is our reminder.”
Visit online at haverhillrotary.org.
Registry offers senior hours
LAWRENCE — The Registry of Motor Vehicles announced it is extending designated Wednesday appointment hours for customers age 75 and older into October and to additional Service Center locations.
Senior hours are by appointment only and will be available at the registry office in Lawrence starting Oct. 7.
If you are a AAA member, you may make a reservation now to renew your driver’s license/ID at a AAA location. Visit aaa.com/appointments to schedule your visit.
If you are not a AAA member, visit Mass.Gov/RMV to make a reservation to renew at an RMV Service Center. Select the Seniors License Renewal option on the Make/Cancel a Reservation transaction.
Email the RMV for assistance to renew at MassDOTRMVSeniors@dot.state.ma.us or call 857-368-8005.
Locals to participate in Jimmy Fund Walk
HAVERHILL — Eighteen Haverhill residents along with one Groveland resident will choose their own route on Oct. 4 for the annual Boston Marathon Jimmy Fund Walk presented by Hyundai. Participants are encouraged to walk wherever they choose: around their neighborhood, a local hiking trail, a treadmill, or anywhere else they are comfortable.
Christos Antonopoulos, Jennifer Davoli, Tita Antonopoulos, Enid Colon, Terri Schena, Sona Rodriguez, JoEllen (Joey) Fredericks, Melissa Rousselle, Gianina Rodrigue, Jim Antonopoulos, and eight other Haverhill residents, as well as Jill Kaner of Groveland will join with thousands of other walkers who will participate in virtual programming.
This event raises money to support all forms of adult and pediatric care and cancer research at the nation’s premier cancer center, Dana-Farber Cancer Institute.
To register to walk (#JimmyFundWalk) or to support a walker, visit JimmyFundWalk.org or call 866-531-9255.