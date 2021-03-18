Region in a Minute: Public forum planned on removal of Little River Dam

HAVERHILL — Members of the community are invited to participate in a public forum Wednesday, March 24, at 6 p.m., on a proposal to remove the Little River Dam.
The city received a grant through the state to assess potential benefits resulting from removal of the dam, which no longer serves its original purpose of powering the former Stevens Mill at Winter and Stevens streets.
Those benefits include improved river access and fish passage, redevelopment of the Stevens Mill property into housing, the addition of public green spaces and recreation, and reduced flooding risks in the Acre neighborhood.
A link to the forum will be posted on the city's website several days before the event.
For more information, visit cityofhaverhill.com and click on the link to "Little River Dam Removal Info."
Fundraiser helps pay for man's funeral
HAVERHILL — The family of John Rosado, 34, who died March 11 after an assault on Winter Street, has set up a GoFundMe page to help support his family in its time of crisis.
Rosado's mother, Wanda Gonzalez, said the generosity of the community will help cover her son's funeral and other expenses.
To donate, visit www.gofundme.com/f/john-rosado-memorial-and-funeral-service.
National Grid offers financial help webinars
LAWRENCE — With the pandemic entering its second year, National Grid is offering online financial assistance programs to help customers having difficulty paying their utility bills.
Across Massachusetts, many customers are struggling with making payments, some for the very first time. To raise awareness of a variety of income-eligible programs, National Grid’s customer advocate team will host one-hour webinars Tuesday, March 23, at 1 p.m. in English and at 4:30 p.m. in Spanish.
“We understand this has been a challenging year for many of our customers and we are here to help,” said Damaris Dominguez, National Grid’s lead customer advocate for New England. "Our free webinars highlight a variety of solutions that can make it easier to manage energy bills. We want to provide support and assistance and help ease the concerns many of our customers are feeling during these unprecedented times."
Webinar topics include budget plans, discount rates, payment arrangements, fuel assistance grants, energy efficiency and ways to pay. There is no charge, but registration is required.
Register at www.ngrid.com/webinars. Customers can also learn about additional bill assistance programs at www.ngrid.com/billhelp.
River Bards series set to return
HAVERHILL — Haverhill’s River Bards are planning a return for the spring season.
Held via Zoom, this free series will be held on Friday evenings from April through June and will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings. At 7 p.m., the featured poet will present a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups will occur via Zoom chat) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 8:30 p.m. It is family friendly and open to the public.
These poetry nights will be recorded and posted on HC Media’s Channel 22 following each program. Register at www.creativehaverhill.org/programs for a Zoom link and password.
The event on Friday, April 2, features Al Basile, who was in the first class at Whittier Middle School and was the first to receive a master's degree in writing from Brown University.
The Friday, May 7, event will feature Gayle Heney, a producer and host of the TV series "Write Now" and the former two-term poet laureate of North Andover.
The Friday, June 4, event will feature some of the Powow River Poets, a group known for its concern about the craftsmanship of verse.
More information is available from Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339 or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.