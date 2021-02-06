HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of children’s virtual programs this month. For more information and to register, visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Here are details:
Every Tuesday in February: Certified meditation instructor Amy Rutledge teaches different meditation techniques on Zoom. This class is intended for children 8 and older, teens, and their families, but all are welcome to join.
Feb. 13 from 10 to 11 a.m.: Karlus Trapp’s entertaining presentation ”The Roots of Black Music in America." A joyful show that comes alive through audience participation and interaction with singing, dancing, call and response and percussion playing.
Feb. 17 from 3 to 4 p.m.: Artist Cara Bean will lead kids ages 11 to 18 through a virtual workshop to sketch and create their own stories.
Wheels of Hope offers free rides
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Project has relaunched its Wheels of Hope program offering free rides to individuals with a secured spot at a treatment facility from the Merrimack Valley to a treatment facility anywhere in Massachusetts; or a medication-assisted treatment provider that confirms the rider is a new client.
People in the Merrimack Valley seeking treatment can call the Massachusetts Helpline at 800-327-5050 to arrange for transportation, in English, Spanish, or other languages. Trained specialists will arrange for Lowell-based Lucos Transportation to provide pick-up within two hours from a public location including police and fire stations, community centers, transportation centers, churches and other public places.
Rides may be secured by an individual, a family member, a service provider, or professional medical staff. The program is being funded by grants from the Massachusetts HEALing Communities Study, the Combating Opioid Overdose through Community-level Intervention Initiative, and through a legislative amendment championed by state Sens. Ed Kennedy and Diana DiZoglio in collaboration with the Greater Lowell Community Foundation. Free promotional materials in English and Spanish are available at HelplineMA.org/WheelsofHope and presentations can be arranged by contacting Elizabeth Reardon at EReardon@HRiA.org.
Middle school Model UN team wins honors
HAVERHILL — The Model United Nations team at Whittier Middle School recently took part in the Hillie Model UN Conference and beat out students from Sacred Hearts School and Nettle and Hunking Middle Schools to earn the title of best delegation, advisor Meghan DeLong said.
This is Whittier's fourth win in five years.
"The 19 students in this club are so dedicated and really put in a lot of work," DeLong said, also praising the Haverhill High School club members who chaired the conference, which was held remotely due to COVID-19.
Lawrence criminology professor receives MLK award
LAWRENCE — Yahayra Michel of Lawrence, an assistant teaching professor at UMass Lowell’s School of Criminology and Justice Studies, has been named a UMass Lowell Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Distinguished Service Award winner.
She received the honor for her commitment to social change, community service and engagement in the school community.
Michel volunteers to assist first-year UMass students through the River Hawk Scholars Academy and serves as an advisory board member for the college's Greeley Scholar for Peace Studies program. She is a first-generation college student and military veteran who holds UMass Lowell undergraduate degrees in psychology and criminal justice, and a UMass Lowell master’s degree in criminal justice and criminology.
Surprise your sweetie for Valentine's Day
HAVERHILL — Holland's Flowers has teamed with local goodwill group The Kindness Collaborative to deliver 100 long-stemmed red roses to residents for Valentine's Day.
In exchange for a small donation of handwarmers for the homeless, a literal knight in shining armor will bring the red blooms to your doorstep before the holiday. Interested? Visit The Kindness Collaborative on Facebook to sign up.