LAWRENCE — The Knights of Columbus will hold a 50/50 raffle to raise money to buy winter coats for city children in need.
Tickets are $5 each and can be purchased by mailing a check to: "Knights of Columbus Coats for Kids," PO Box 836, Lawrence, MA 01842. All entries must be received by Dec. 24.
Nurse commended for home health care
NORTH ANDOVER — Aberdeen Home Care, a home health care service based in Danvers, has acknowledged the service of Gail Savory, a nurse from North Andover who works for the organization.
It's part of Home Care and Hospice Month, which takes place every November.
Lions Club supports Betsy Conte Food Drive
HAVERHILL — Members of the Haverhill Lions Club has donated $200 in grocery gift cards to the Betsy Conte Food Drive, which takes place Sunday, Nov. 22, from noon to 3 p.m.
The club also participated in the summer and fall, in conjunction with the Pentucket Kiwanis organization, in donating $25 grocery gift cards to people who were in need of help.
Pastor recognized for care of dying people
HAVERHILL — In celebration of Spiritual (Pastoral) Care Week, Oct. 25 to 31, Care Dimensions recognized its 22 chaplains — including Donna Spencer Collins of Haverhill — for the outstanding professional chaplaincy and pastoral counseling they provide patients close to death.
As part of Care Dimensions' interdisciplinary teams, its chaplains care for patients in their homes, in skilled nursing facilities and assisted living communities, in hospitals, and at the organization's two inpatient hospice facilities in Lincoln and Danvers.
"Our chaplains are the women and men who live our mission every day to deliver and coordinate spiritual support, comfort, strength and peace to patients and their families,” said Care Dimensions President and CEO Patricia Ahern. "Chaplains are a very important part of the comprehensive team available to each Care Dimensions hospice patient. They give ecumenical guidance and pastoral support in accordance with each family’s wishes and belief system."
More information is available online at CareDimensions.org.