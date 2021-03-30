HAVERHILL — Haverhill’s River Bards are planning a return for the spring season.
Held via Zoom, this free series will be held on Friday evenings from April through June and will feature readings by published poets, followed by open mic readings. At 7 p.m., the featured poet will present a reading, followed by open mic time (sign-ups will occur via Zoom chat) until everyone has had a chance to read. The event wraps up no later than 8:30 p.m, and is family friendly and open to the public.
These poetry nights will be recorded and posted on HC Media’s Channel 22 following each program. Register at www.creativehaverhill.org/programs for a Zoom link and password.
For more information, contact Erin Padilla at 503-476-4339 or erin.cogswellarts@gmail.com.
Indoor fitness begins
DERRY — Derry Parks and Recreation hosts indoor fitness classes with safety and all COVID-19 protocols in place, at Veterans Hall, 31 West Broadway. Classes include Tai Chi, wellness walking, Zumba and line dancing. Classes are ongoing and schedules are updated on the Recreation Department’s online site. All indoor safety policies must be followed. For information about the programs, call the recreation office at 603-321-6136 or visit derrynh.org/parks-recreation.
Help offered to job-seekers
ANDOVER — The 50+ Job Seekers Group meets on the first and third Wednesdays of the month from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom.
The group meets through June. If you are unemployed and looking for a job, underemployed, seeking a new career direction, re-entering the job market after a long employment gap, or recently retired and looking for your “encore career,” this networking group program is perfect for you.
Deborah Hope, an experienced executive career coach, hosts the professional forum for networking with peers in a safe and comfortable environment conducive to creating new relationships and developing skills and strategies to help in your career transition. Each meeting features a new topic. Meetings include a presentation and workshop on topics relevant to career transition, guest speakers, access to hiring managers, small group breakout rooms to network and one-on-one coaching guidance.
Here are details of upcoming meetings: April 7 is Networking 2.0; April 21 is Interview Preparation; May 5 is Developing A Marketing/Interview Brief; May 19 is a panel event with corporate partners; June 2 is Developing A Marketing Plan; and June 16 is Cover Letters and Personal Branding.
Participating on a regular basis will give job-seekers tools and strategies needed for a successful job search. Preregistration is required. Visit 50plusjobseekers.org to sign up.
This program is a collaboration of libraries in Andover, Chelmsford, Dracut, North Andover, Tewksbury and Tyngsborough. For more information about dates, meeting topics and registration, visit mhl.org/events.
April school vacation camp planned
HAVERHILL — A series of activities designed for children ages 8 to 12 and their families will be presented during April school vacation week by Winnekenni Castle, the Haverhill Fire Fighting Museum, the Buttonwoods Museum, Whittier’s Birthplace, the Museum of Printing, Tattersall Farm, the Hannah Dustin-Duston Garrison House and the Rocks Village Memorial Association.
From April 20 to 23, participants learn about Haverhill’s Cultural Treasures, plant sunflower seeds, learn about the connection to Hannah Dustin, take a virtual tour of the Hannah Dustin-Duston Garrison House, practice writing poetry, design a shoe, and learn about the history of printing and virtually tour the Museum of Printing. Learn about fire safety and take a virtual tour of the Fire Fighting Museum. Enjoy a virtual visit to Winnekenni Castle, build a bridge and sign up for virtual camp. Cost for entire week is $10 per participant (must sign up for the full week).
All programs will be conducted over Zoom and will last up to one hour. Participation will receive the Zoom link after registration.
All materials needed will be provided and can be picked up on Thursday, April 15, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Buttonwoods Museum, 240 Water St., and on Saturday, April 17, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Dustin-Duston Garrison House, 665 Hilldale Ave.
Register online, by April 11, at http://buttonwoods.org/HCT-Virtual-Camp.html.
For more information or to reserve spot, contact Melissa Drake at programs@buttonwoods.org.