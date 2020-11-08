SALEM, N.H. –– Triumphant Cross Church will host its first online holiday silent auction. In lieu of the annual international food festival, auction and raffles, leaders recreated a new fundraiser to abide by COVID-19 safety protocols. This virtual event will financially support outreach programs including Bread of Life food pantry, Family Promise meals for the homeless, holiday gifts for foster children, backpacks for school children, and a host of other community-based programs.
There’s something for everyone with over 80 items to bid on from $5 to $450 value. Items include a Bose speaker, deep-sea fishing trip out of Newburyport, a hot air Balloon ride, handmade jewelry, fine china, home and holiday décor, wine and spirits, gift cards, a wine tasting and more.
The silent auction is supported by businesses in southern New Hampshire and the Merrimack Valley. Sponsors are named on the church's website, triumphantcross.org and social media pages.
To access the silent auction, visit betterunite.com/TriumphantCrossLutheranChurch-tclcholidaysilentauction.
Tickets available for Kiwanis Rubber Turkey Drop
HAVERHILL — The Haverhill Kiwanis Club will hold its fifth annual Rubber Turkey Drop Saturday, Nov. 14, at 1 p.m. at Garrison Golf on Hilldale Avenue.
Due to concerns for COVID-19, this event will not be open for public viewing. Winners will be notified by email or phone.
On the day of the event, a tarp will be spread out with 400 2-by 2-foot numbered squares then a helicopter will drop 100 rubber turkeys onto the tarp. If a turkey ends up in the square with the same number as your ticket, you win a prize. Prizes range from pies to wine to candles to cash and gift cards.
All money raised goes to local scholarships and other charitable causes.
Only 400 tickets will be sold at $10 each. Tickets are available at Haverhill Bank and Pentucket Bank, both downtown, from Deborah Conner, CPA in Bradford, at Norwood Insurance in Groveland or by visiting haverhillkiwanis.portalbuzz.com under "5th Annual Rubber Turkey Drop."
UMass Lowell's Jacquie Moloney recognized
LOWELL — UMass Lowell, led by Chancellor Jacquie Moloney, is ranked among the top 12 organizations on the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts list and the highest-ranked college or university for the fourth consecutive year.
Compiled annually by The Commonwealth Institute (TCI), the ranking announced Nov. 6 honors the top 100 among the thousands of businesses and organizations led by women executives in Massachusetts.
This is the fourth year that UMass Lowell has ranked in the top 15 on the list.
"The selection as one of the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Massachusetts is recognition of the work that all of UMass Lowell's employees do on behalf of our students on a daily basis," Moloney said. "Even as we face a pandemic, the university continues to educate and serve students, inspiring the next generation of leaders."
Under Moloney’s guidance, the university has grown to more than 18,000 students, reaching an all-time high in fall 2020 even in the midst of the pandemic. UMass Lowell delivers $1.2 billion in positive economic impact to the region annually, has the highest rating for graduates’ return on investment among all New England public research institutions, according to PayScale.com and is ranked in the top 80 public universities nationwide by U.S. News & World Report.
Hilldale Cemetery to participate in Wreaths Across America
HAVERHILL — The Hilldale Cemetery Association hopes to place remembrance wreaths on the graves of 479 veterans from the Civil War through the Vietnam War during a ceremony on Dec. 19 at noon. You can sponsor a wreath for $15 by visiting online at hilldalewreaths.org no later than Nov. 30. For more information or to volunteer to help lay wreaths, call Tom Spitalere at 978-376-2807.