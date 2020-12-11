SALEM, N.H. –– The Salem Police Department has partnered with Draper Tree Service to collect new, unwrapped toys on Friday, Dec. 11, for local children and families facing hardships.
The collection will be at Walmart, 326 North Broadway, from noon to 4 p.m.
Donations will benefit Toys for Tots, a foundation started by the U.S. Marine Corps that works to collect gifts for children in need during the holidays.
"The Toys for Tots initiative is a wonderful effort to spread joy and brighten the holidays for local families, and we're pleased to be taking part this year," police Capt. Jason Smith said. "We're also thankful to be partnering with Draper Tree Service and Walmart on this effort."
Unwrapped toys are also being accepted at the Salem Police Station on Veterans Memorial Parkway until Dec. 15. Due to the pandemic, residents are reminded they must wear a mask and practice social distancing any time they visit the station.
The toy drive was initially scheduled to be Dec. 5, but was postponed due to inclement weather.
NECC presents 'Love Letters'
HAVERHILL — The Northern Essex Community College Top Notch Players will stream a production of “Love Letters” by A.R. Gurney now through 12.
In this tragic comedy, childhood friends Andrew Makepeace Ladd III and Melissa Gardner read communication they have exchanged over a 50-year period, beginning with birthday thank you notes as children and continuing with a lifetime of letters that detail marriages, careers, dreams and disappointments.
The performance is directed by NECC theater and communication professor Bri Beatrice.
Available virtually anytime until Saturday, Dec. 12 at midnight, the play features Samantha Wheatley of Lowell as Melissa and Stephen Caliskan of Acton as Andrew. The play can be accessed at vimeo.com/487879040.
If you like what you see, you are invited to Venmo a donation to the NECC Theater Program to @Brianne-Beatrice, naming the donation “Love Letters.”
More information is available from Beatrice at bribeats@gmail.com.
Toys needed for Christmas party
HAVERHILL — The Boys & Girls Club of Greater Haverhill will hold its annual Christmas party Dec. 18.
Members who sign up for the party will receive a hot meal along with gifts. To donate to this effort, call 978-374-6171 and ask for Melissa or Brianna.
Rotary plans club meetings
ANDOVER — Rotary of Andover meets every Friday at 7:30 a.m. in person and via Zoom. In-person attendance is limited to 25 people.
Here are details of upcoming meetings:
Friday, Dec. 11: Andover Fire Chief Michael Mansfield presents updates on the Ballardvale fire station and acquired property from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking is from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meeting at Andiamo, 159 River Road.
Friday, Dec. 18: Presentation by Melissa Marrama of the Kindness Collaborative of Merrimack Valley, which was created to inspire and promote a kindness consciousness through education and communication from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking is from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meet at Andiamo.
Friday, Jan. 8: Terry Rezendes Curran of the Rotary Club of West Roxbury/Roslindale discusses Rotoplast International Inc. missions in Cebu City, Philippines, from 7:45 to 8:15 a.m.; conclusion/networking is from 8:15 to 8:30 a.m. Meet at Andiamo.
Gazette Santa Fund needs help
HAVERHILL — Over the past 49 years, Ted and Mary Murphy of Garrison Golf Center have raised more than $200,000 to benefit Haverhill children and their families through their annual Hole in One Contest. This year's fundraiser was cancelled due to the pandemic, but the need continues.
Through the Salvation Army and Community Action Inc., money raised by the contest is distributed directly to Haverhill families who receive food, clothing and toys for the holiday season. To help make this year's Christmas a merry one, Ted and Mary are asking for your support to make up for the $6,000 they usually raise each year.
To help, please make your check payable to the Haverhill Gazette Santa fund, c/o Garrison Golf Center, 660 Hilldale Ave., Haverhill, MA 01832.
'Thin Woman' exhibit explores eating disorders
HAVERHILL — The Linda Hummel-Shea ArtSpace at Northern Essex Community College in Haverhill is presenting an online exhibit that draws attention to the issue of eating disorders and is available for viewing until Dec. 15.
Titled "The Thin Woman," the show illustrates the personal struggles of one woman through poems by Michelle Howard of Amesbury and black and white photographs by Charlene Yelle of Newburyport.
To view the exhibit, visit mcclump3.wixsite.com/website-1. Click on "More" then select from a list of poems and images.
For more information, contact Marc Mannheimer at mmannheimer@necc.mass.edu.