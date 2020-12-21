HAVERHILL— The Whittier Tech Educational Foundation has launched its annual holiday fund drive to support students and families facing hardships over the holidays.
The fund provides an opportunity for community members to give to Whittier Regional High School students and their families who are in need during the holiday season.
Donations pay for grocery store gift cards, clothing, gifts for students and siblings, and essential items if a student has an extenuating circumstance. The fund helps students and families in need not just during the holiday season, but throughout the year when needs arise.
While any amount you can give will help, three suggested levels of giving are: $75, Adopt a Whittier Student; $175, Adopt a Whittier family and $300, Holiday Hero. Visit the donation site at foundation.whittiertech.org.
The foundation, which consists of parents, alumni, current staff members, retirees, and friends of Whittier, works to raise money all year long. Since the Holiday Fund began over five years ago, the group has helped over 500 families. Last year, they were able to assist about 100 families at both Thanksgiving and Christmas.
For more information on how to get involved, contact Tia Gerber at tgerber@whittiertech.
Holy Family Hospital honored
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Chamber recently honored Holy Family Hospital with the 2020 Top General Hospital award with a special citation.
Chamber President and CEO Joe Bevilacqua and Vice President Michael Bevilacqua said they were proud of the work the hospital does and of the staff that helps achieve high levels of excellence.
Hospital President Craig Jesiolowski received the award.
"COVID has required us to be hyper-focused on rising to the challenge of a pandemic," he said. "That intense focus on the work has made us all better and resulted in us improving performance in all areas. That is why we are able to achieve such high levels of excellence on things like lowering infection rates in the midst of a pandemic. It’s a great testament to our staff and our physicians."
Ex-teacher offers journal writing course
HAVERHILL — Retired Whittier Regional High School English teacher Eileen Lawton recently launched a new business where she teaches people techniques of journal writing.
She says a journal is a place where you may relive some of your favorite experiences, imprint gratitude into your life, realize the lessons you’ve learned and regularly listen to and record the extraordinary voice within you.
In her six-week "Journal to the Self" online workshop via Zoom, students will learn and practice 18 journaling techniques to help clarify their thoughts and feelings, reduce stress, heal relationships, and inspire creative bursts of joy.
If you're not sure about journaling, get together a group of four to six friends or family members and schedule a free one-hour journal writing introductory session. Learn the many benefits of writing down your thoughts while practicing three thought-provoking journaling techniques.
Visit Lawton online at journalcalling.com or email her at eileen@journalcalling.com.
Lafayette Square food pantry open
HAVERHILL –– Leaving the Streets Ministries welcomes all neighbors in need to a food pantry each Monday afternoon from noon to 3 p.m. at 17 Lafayette Square.
The location also provides job training, mentorship and housing program assistance, according to organizer Jesus Ruiz. He can be reached at 978-478-6828.
NECC receives $400K for COVID-19 workforce training
LAWRENCE –– Northern Essex Community College students in the health professions and dental assisting programs are set to benefit from a $400,000 grant received through the latest distribution of skills capital money from the Baker-Polito Administration.
NECC developed the COVID-19 Health and Economic Response Program to provide "micro credentials" for students in health professions. The workforce training programs including advanced cardiac life support (ACLS), pediatric advanced life support (PALS), neonatal resuscitation Program (NRP) and emergency medical services, among others.
Registration opens for spring NECC classes
HAVERHILL –– Northern Essex Community College is registering new and returning students for the spring 2021 semester, which begins Jan. 20.
Due to the pandemic, 90% of courses will be done online. Only courses that require a face-to-face component — primarily health and STEM courses — will be offered on campus.
Learn more about the college’s more than 60 academic programs at necc.mass.edu/learn.
For more information, contact enrollment services at 978-556-3700 or admissions@necc.mass.edu.
Eastern Bank named top SBA lender
Eastern Bank, with branches in the Merrimack Valley, has been named by the U.S. Small Business Administration as one of the top lenders to small businesses.
The bank ranked as the top U.S. Small Business Lender in Massachusetts for the 12th consecutive year and top SBA lender in New England for the 11th consecutive year, according to a recent statement from Eastern Bank.
"In a year of extraordinary disruption and uncertainty for small businesses, Eastern has been committed to offer our help," said Quincy Miller, president and vice chairman of Eastern Bank. "The SBA's support of Eastern's Small Business Impact Loan Fund and the separate federal Paycheck Protection Program has provided critical aid during this rapidly changing year, and we thank the SBA, our colleagues and all those in the community who have partnered to provide a source of capital and relief to small businesses when they have needed it the most."
At the start of the pandemic in March 2020 and before PPP loans were available, Eastern announced a $5 million small business impact loan fund for existing customers in need of working capital to pay for their operations, according to the statement.