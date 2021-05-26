METHUEN — Graduates of Searles and Tenney high schools in Methuen will hold their 40th joint reunion on Wednesday, Sept. 15, at DiBurro’s function hall in Haverhill.
The committee is looking for information on members of the classes of 1958 and 1959 who will be invited to join the reunion this year for the first time.
Any member of those classes who is interested in joining the committee, has class lists or addresses for classmates, or wants information on attending the reunion, is asked to contact co-chairs Barbara Simonian at bdelcsim@comcast.net or Sandra Perrault at sgperrault@comcast.net.
Haverhill to host fireworks July 2
HAVERHILL — The city’s annual Independence Day fireworks celebration will return July 2 after they were canceled last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
"I have been saying for some time that my goal was to have a live firework show in Haverhill this summer," Fiorentini said. "With the governor lifting the state of emergency, I am very pleased that we are going to be able to do it. There will be live fireworks.”
Details about the fireworks display will be released soon, the mayor said.
Gov. Charlie Baker recently set May 29 as the new target date for the end of nearly all remaining COVID-19 restrictions in Massachusetts. On that date, the state plans to lift its COVID-19 restrictions, though masks will still be required in certain settings like transportation, in schools, and at health care facilities for a little longer. The state’s long-running state of emergency is set to end June 15.
Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley receives COVID-19 grant
LAWRENCE — Elder Services of the Merrimack Valley and North Shore has received a Massachusetts Vaccine Equity Initiative grant from the Baker-Polito administration to increase awareness and access to the coronavirus vaccine in Lawrence, which has been designated as one of the 20 hardest-hit cities and towns statewide.
Through the grant, Elder Services will target Haverhill, Lawrence, Lowell, and Methuen to increase trust in vaccine safety and efficacy, identify and reduce barriers for accessing the vaccine, and increase vaccine access through existing vaccination locations, Elder Services said in a statement.
“Our services will be delivered in concert with existing community vaccine distribution programs and through new initiatives by bilingual and bicultural staff and community health workers, who have experience serving priority populations,” said Elder Services CEO Joan Hatem-Roy. “This approach will allow for a more intensive one-on-one vaccination support.”
Library to present international poster exhibit
HAVERHILL — The public library will present an international labor poster exhibit from the collection of Stephen Lewis, June 2 to June 28.
Visit the exhibit — which is part graphic art, part history, part culture and part political message — and appreciate the struggle of workers around the world to achieve better working conditions and benefits.
The library is open from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Monday through Thursday and from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday and Saturday.
This program is supported in part by a grant from the Haverhill Cultural Council, a local agency that is supported by the Massachusetts Cultural Council, and by Painters District Council 35.
Methuen 8th-grader earns writing award
METHUEN — The Massachusetts Center for the Book recently announced the 2021 Top Honor and Honors student writers in its flagship program for young people, Letters About Literature. This reading and writing initiative invites students from grades 4 to 12 to write letters to authors about the books that have had profound effects on them. The student honorees were celebrated in a virtual awards event on May 19.
Zachariah Corona, who attends Tenney Grammar School, took honors in the Level 2, grades 7 to 8 category.
As one of the most robust LAL programs in the country, the Center receives thousands of letters from all corners of the state each year. The Top Honor and Honors students represent the top 1% of this year’s submissions to the 21st annual program in Massachusetts.
Sharon Shaloo, executive director of the Center, acknowledged the students’ articulate and powerful reflections.
“This program is at the core of our mission,” Shaloo noted. "Congratulations to these talented student writers, and thank you to the families and teachers for supporting the bridge between homes and schools in supporting lifelong literacy."