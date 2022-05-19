NORTH ANDOVER — The 50th Anniversary Sheep Shearing Festival, in conjunction with Merrimack Valley Black and Brown Voices, will be held on the Town Common on Sunday, May 22 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. With sheep shearing and herding demonstrations, crafters, artisan demonstrations, live music, food, pony rides and historical horse drawn carriage rides, the event can be reached by taking a free shuttle from North Andover Middle School at 495 Main St. and Franklin Elementary School at 2 Cypress Terrace. For more information visit North Andover Festival Committee on Facebooks or call 978-683-9344.
Methuen, Lawrence police and AAA hosting car care event
METHUEN — Methuen Police Department, in collaboration with the Lawrence Police Department and AAA Northeast, will offer a free Car Care Safety Resource Event on Saturday, May 21.
The event will run from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. 46 Stafford St., Lawrence — on the Lawrence/Methuen city line
The Car Care Safety Resource Event is a free day of education, resources, community and fun for all ages will be held in collaboration with the Lawrence Police Department and AAA Northeast.
The event will include AAA car safety inspections, a chance to touch and explore public safety vehicles, food trucks, the Lawrence Police Department Ice Cream Truck, and a chance to meet local first responders.
“Our officers spend countless hours on the road, so we understand the importance of driving a safe and reliable vehicle,” said Chief McNamara. “I invite the community to join us for a day of fun activities, good food, and an opportunity to learn more about how to keep our favorite vehicles running smoothly and safely, and how to safely respond to an emergency on the road.”
“AAA will be on hand to support and we share the Methuen and Lawrence Police department’s dedication to promoting car care and driving safety,” said Darlene Ford of AAA Northeast. “AAA Northeast fleet technicians will be on hand for free car checkups. Get your battery tested, have your tire pressure checked and receive unbiased advice from experts who know first-hand what can go wrong with your car while out on the road – and what you can do to prevent breakdowns. It’s the perfect opportunity to give your vehicle a quick checkup to make sure you’re ready for the summer driving season.”
To learn more about AAA Northeast, visit: https://northeast.aaa.com/.
Choral Society spring concert rescheduled
ANDOVER — Andover Choral Society’s spring concert has been rescheduled for Saturday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m., Christ Church, Andover. The schedule adjustment is due to the director testing positive for COVID-19.
The performance will include Antonio Vivaldi’s “Gloria,” Igor Stravinsky’s “Symphony of Psalms,” and the world premiere of “Becoming,” a new choral work commissioned by the Andover Choral Society and written by local composer and Andover resident, Demetrius Spaneas.
Masks and proof of two COVID-19 vaccinations will be required. Tickets may be purchased at: https://andoverchoralsociety.org/concerts/
CPR and AED training course offered in Salem
SALEM, N.H. — The Greater Salem Chamber of Commerce is partnering with the Salem Fire Department to host a CPR and AED training on Wednesday, June 15, from 3 to 6 p.m.
The event is open to chamber members and non-members. Registration is required online at gschamber.com.
The Heartsaver CPR AED course trains participants to give CPR and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely and effective manner.
The course is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training who wants to learn these life-saving skills.
or needs a course completion card in CPR and AED to meet job, regulatory or other requirements.
There is no fee to participate in this event. Anyone who would like a Heartsaver CPR AED Course Completion Card, which is valid for two years, can pay $20 at the event.
