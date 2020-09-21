ANDOVER — The Andover Choral Society is creating ways to provide some musical opportunities for the public.
Director Dr. Michael Driscoll invites people who enjoy singing classical choral music to join the chorus this fall as it prepares for a virtual holiday concert.
Virtual 90-minute rehearsals begin via Zoom on Monday at 7 p.m. and will continue Mondays through Dec. 7. The sessions will feature vocal warm-up exercises, professional instruction in sight-reading and vocal techniques, lessons by guest speakers, and the opportunity to practice and record a program of holiday music that will be shared with the community.
Prospective members are not auditioned, but an ability to match pitch is a prerequisite. The Sept. 21 and 28 rehearsals are free and open to all who preregister at eventbrite.com/e/andover-choral-society-virtual-rehearsals-tickets-12034031612. After that, a nominal fee will be charged to cover costs for the session. More information is available by emailing registration@andoverchoralsociety.org or visiting andoverchoralsociety.org.
State representatives webinar planned
LAWRENCE —The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual webinar featuring guest speaker Robert DeLeo, speaker of the Massachusetts House of Representatives, Thursday from noon to 1:15 p.m.
Area state representatives are expected to participate.
This event is free, but registration is required at merrimackvalleychamber.com under "Events/Webinars."
Fall author series announced
HAVERHILL — Temple Emanu-El will host author talks via Zoom with Anna Solomon and Mimi Lemay.
Solomon will discuss her most recent novel, "The Book of V," Oct. 25, at 4 p.m.
The novel traces the stories of three women — Esther, heroine of the Purim story; Vivian, a political wife in Watergate-era Washington, D.C.; and Lily, a wife, mother, and aspiring writer in 2016 Brooklyn — as they overlap and ultimately collide, illuminating how women’s lives have and have not changed over thousands of years. Register online at bit.ly/TEAnnaSolomon.
Lemay will discuss her novel, "What We Will Become," Nov. 15, at 4 p.m.
The novel recounts her child's journey through gender transition, and her own transition out of the ultra-Orthodox Judaism in which she was raised, letting these two odysseys of self-discovery speak to one another. Lemay's telling invites her readers to consider constriction, freedom,and choice, all in the context of a richly rendered and compelling personal narrative. Register online at bit.ly/TEMimiLemay.
For more information, contact Nancy LaFleur at 978-373-3861 or visit online at TempleEmanu-El.org.
White Sock Campaign is this month
METHUEN — The White Sock Campaign raises awareness for Peripheral Artery Disease, a silent disease that if left untreated can cause unnecessary limb amputations.
Approximately 18 million Americans are affected by it. The white sock signifies the many wound care patients who often wear only one shoe while the other foot is wrapped with a dressing.
During September, consider wearing one white sock to raise awareness of the importance of caring for wounds, imaging to detect PAD before it takes a limb, and controlling diabetes.
Silent auction on tap
HAVERHILL — Merrimack Valley Hospice will hold a virtual food, beer and wine sampling and silent auction Thursday from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m.
Browse a large selection of auction items at homehealthfoundation.org/events/silent-auction.
For more information, contact Erin Masterson at 978-552-4188 or emasterson@homehealthfoundation.org.