Small business grants available in Methuen
METHUEN — Small business owners may be eligible for grants up to $10,000 as part of a federal program that will be discussed during a Zoom call on Thursday, Nov. 12.
At 6 p.m., the city's Economic Development Committee will hold a forum to answers questions regarding the application process for the Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, grants. The city was granted a total of $400,000 to be distributed to eligible businesses in Methuen, said City Councilor Eunice Zeigler.
The committee will be joined by members of the Merrimack Valley Planning Commission who will discuss regional business strategies to assist small businesses.
Methuen residents or business owners who wish to speak during public participation can sign up by noon on Nov. 12 at methuentv.org/govmeet.
Business owners may also submit questions through the public participation form: http://bit.ly/methuenbizspeaks
The Zoom web meeting will be broadcast live on Methuen Community Television (MCTV) on Channel 8 or Verizon Channel 32 and/or Stream Live on methuentv.org/methuen-government-tv-live-stream.
Drive-thru food drive is this weekend
HAVERHILL — Sacred Hearts food pantry in Bradford will host a drive-thru food drive Saturday, Nov. 14, from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday, Nov. 15, from 7 a.m. to noon in the church parking lot on Carleton Avenue.
Since the start of the pandemic, the pantry has expanded from serving upwards of 300 families a week to more than 1,100 families each week. At this time, the pantry's shelves are being restocked on a day-by-day basis through the generosity of the community but it is difficult to keep up with the demand from the many families in the area who are out of work and are facing financial crisis.
Items in need include canned beans, one pound bags of rice, jars of peanut butter and jelly, canned tuna and chicken, cereal, macaroni and cheese, cans of tomato sauce and pasta sauce, crackers, paper towels, toilet paper and diapers sizes 3 to 5.
Lawrence food pantry relocates for winter
LAWRENCE — The Greater Lawrence Community Action Council's food pantry has moved for the winter. The pantry is now located at The Center, 155 Haverhill St., through February. It is open each Tuesday from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m.
Winter farmers market begins in Lawrence
LAWRENCE — Groundwork Lawrence's winter farmers markets are now taking place on the first two Saturdays of each month through May at The Center, 155 Haverhill St. Vendors include Soney Bee, Brox Farm, Farmer Dave's and Riverdale Farm. The market is open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and masks are required. Check social media for snow cancelations. More information is available by calling 978-974-0770.
Library offers virtual programs
HAVERHILL — The public library is offering a variety of virtual programs. For more information or to register visit haverhillpl.org under Calendar of Events.
Learn to use Kanopy, a streaming service available to library cardholders, Nov. 12 from 2 to 3 p.m.
Trivia smackdown, Haverhill vs. Plaistow, via Zoom, is Nov. 13 from 6:30 to 8 p.m. Quizmaster is local trivia host, Stephen Wagner.
Paper crafting and card making with Ruth Tinkham is Nov. 16 from 6 to 7 p.m.
Learn about the history and culture of the Pennacook people by Melissa Drake of the Buttonwoods Museum on Nov. 17 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.
The library in partnership with Creative Haverhill will host a virtual open mic night on Nov. 19 at 7 p.m.
Learn the basics of Zoom on Nov. 20 from 2 to 2:30 p.m.