HAVERHILL — MakeIT Haverhill will hold a spring job fair Wednesday, March 17, from 3 to 5 p.m. at 301 Washington St.
Speak to local representatives in a COVID-19 safe environment to learn more about health care opportunities at Penacook Place, which is a member of Covenant Health, and Haverhill Pavilion, a behavioral health hospital.
MakeIT Haverhill's mission is to match community opportunity with community need. Whether it's training or jobs, the all-volunteer led organization lifts up residents and the businesses that will employ them. Along the way, MakeIT Haverhill empowers residents with the skills they may need to get a job.
Lawrence woman joins NECC Trustees
LAWRENCE — Glennys Sanchez of Lawrence, a Northern Essex Community College graduate, community activist, and leader in K-16 education and research, was recently appointed to the NECC Board of Trustees by Gov. Charlie Baker.
Sanchez is currently a senior associate with the Great Schools Partnership, a nonprofit organization working to redesign public education. In that role, she coaches schools and school districts throughout New England on equity-centered and anti-racist approaches to reimagining public education.
She also has experience as director of research and knowledge management for 1647-Connecting Families and Schools, a Boston-based organization focused on student success and engaging families in learning, and as a job coach and advisor for NECC'S Student Success Center in Lawrence.
Sanchez also serves as a trustee of the Lawrence Public Library, vice president of the Lawrence History Center, and clerk of the Board of the Bread and Roses Heritage Committee, of which she is a former president and vice president.
A native of the Dominican Republic, Sanchez arrived in Lawrence at the age of 16 and calls it her “adopted home.”
The college’s Board of Trustees includes nine members appointed by the governor to a maximum of two, five-year terms, plus and an alumni-elected member, who also serves a maximum of 10 years, and a student trustee who serves for two semesters.
Northern Essex Community College has campuses in both Haverhill and Lawrence. For more information, visit www.necc.mass.edu or call 978-556-3700.
Spring pottery painting class offered
PELHAM — The Pelham Parks and Recreation Department is offering a spring pottery painting class for people 55 and older.
The class will be held on Friday, March 26, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the Hobbs Community Center, 8 Nashua Road.
All supplies are included and instruction will be given by Time to Clay staff. Cost is $20. Group sizes are limited. There will be variety of spring-based ceramics from which to choose.
For more information, call 603-635-2721 or email Recreation@pelhamweb.com.
Pottery program offered to kids
PELHAM — Pelham Parks and Recreation is offering a four-week introduction to pottery program for kids.
Children will be taught the basics of hand-building with clay, plus pottery painting techniques. They will do a fused glass project. Participants are asked to wear protective clothing. All materials are provided.
Class meets Fridays from March 19 to April 9, from 4:30 to 5:30 p.m. Cost is $65. Space is limited. Registration is at the Pelham Parks and Recreation office. More information is available by calling 603-635-2721 or emailing Recreation@pelhamweb.com.