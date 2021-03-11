HAVERHILL — The Exchange Club of Haverhill will hold its 19th annual Rick Barry St. Patrick's Day Celebration Wednesday, March 17, at 10 a.m.
This year's celebration is virtual and will be broadcast live from the HC Media studio. The event benefits efforts to prevent child abuse and other Exchange Club programs.
Cost is $40 per person and includes a fun box filled with signature items, surprises and scratch tickets. There will also be prizes, live drawings for $100 lucky shamrock baskets and a $1,000 give-away. Traditional Irish music will be performed in the studio.
Premier sponsor is HaverhillBank. For tickets, visit haverhillexchangeclub.com.
For sponsorship and ticket information, contact Sarah Wescott at sarah.wescott@copilabs.com or 508-451-1497.
Vargas elevated to economic post
HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas, D-Haverhill, was recently elevated to serve as the vice chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development after the appointment from Speaker Ronald Mariano and approval from House colleagues.
In addition to joining taking the leadership position, Vargas will also serve as a member of the following committees: ways & means, education, public health and redistricting.
“I’m honored and grateful to Speaker Mariano and my colleagues for appointing me as vice chair of the Joint Committee on Economic Development and Emerging Technologies," Vargas said. "I’m thankful to the residents of Haverhill for entrusting me to be their voice on Beacon Hill again this legislative session.
"I look forward to working on these crucial policy areas as we work to build a more resilient economy, pass a prudent state budget, implement the Student Opportunity Act and distribute COVID-19 vaccines in a fast and equitable fashion," he said. "As we approach a post-pandemic world, we must ensure that every resident of Haverhill and the commonwealth can prosper and live up to their full potential."
Planning Commission to meet
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Planning Commission will hold its virtual monthly meeting Thursday, March 18, at 11 a.m.
The agenda includes updates of the commission’s activities and is available at the group's website — www.mvpc.org. More information is available by contacting Nancy Lavallee at nlavallee@mvpc.org.
COVID-19 vaccine offered to veterans
HAVERHILL — VA Bedford and the city of Haverhill will cohost a vaccination clinic for military veterans of all ages who are enrolled in VA healthcare.
The clinic will be Sunday, March 21, at Consentino Middle School, 685 Washington St. Second doses of the vaccine will be administered April 10 at the same location by appointment only. To make an appointment, call 781‐687‐4000. For more information, including details on how to enroll in healthcare coverage in time to receive the vaccine, visit bedford.va.gov.
Lawrence man receives MLK award
LAWRENCE — Marquis Victor has received Salem State University's alumni leadership award for 2021, the school announced.
A 2009 graduate, Victor was lauded for his "outstanding contributions to the cause of freedom, justice, peace, and equality," according to Salem State.
Victor, the founder and executive director of Lawrence nonprofit Elevated Thought, “is a thoughtful, creative thinker and community leader whose passion is his dedication to creating a better community for future generations of Lawrencians,” his nomination continued.
The Salem State University Martin Luther King Jr. leadership award is given annually to a Salem State student, graduate, faculty member or someone else with a connection to the school for their contributions to the causes of social justice, peace and equality, the school said.