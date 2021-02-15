BOSTON — The state has a new tool to help residents more easily find COVID-19 vaccination locations and view appointment availability for some sites.
The tool, called the COVID-19 Vaccine Finder, enables residents to search for a vaccination location and view appointment availability before scheduling. The tool can be accessed via the state’s vaccination website at www.mass.gov/COVIDvaccine or directly at https://vaxfinder.mass.gov.
The tool enables users to search for locations near them by entering their ZIP code, city/town name, or the name of a vaccination location. It also allows residents to filter results by site type, such as mass vaccination locations, locations run by local health departments, retail pharmacies or health care locations.
The COVID-19 Vaccine Finder displays all vaccination locations open to all residents across the state, but only includes appointment availability details for mass vaccination locations and some sites operated by local health departments at this time.
Donated vehicle helps vocational students gain skills
HAVERHILL — Students in Whittier Regional Vocational Technical High School's automotive technology program have a new opportunity to gain hands-on repair skills with the donation of a recent model vehicle to the school.
Superintendent Maureen Lynch said the school was recently given a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado for the use and benefit of its automotive technology program.
The donation is one of six similar donations being made by MassBay Community College’s Automotive Technology program in support of local technical high school programs.
The trucks being donated all have original sticker prices of more than $45,000 each and low mileage, and were part of the General Motors Captured Test Fleet.
The 2019 GMC and Chevrolet trucks were originally donated to MassBay Community College by the General Motors Automotive Service Educational Program.
Lawrence native opens Florida art exhibit
LAWRENCE — Expressionist artist Giovanni DeCunto, born and raised in Lawrence, recently launched his latest art exhibit centered around the American flag using a technique he calls "panting with light" at the Palm Beach Art, Antique and Design Showroom in Palm Beach, Florida. The exhibit runs through March 31.
Combining expressionistic, minimalism and pop art styles, DeCunto's latest presentation is said to be a "symbol of unity," according to a press release about the exhibit. His "painting with light" technique displays two different images depending on the type of light reflected off the canvas, whether natural or ultraviolet (UV light).
DeCunto's previous exhibit, Lost Thirteen, recreated the 13 Old Masters paintings from the Isabella Stuart Gardner Museum heist in Boston.
Food drive planned for Haverhill's pantries
HAVERHILL — The Merrimack Valley Central Labor Council will host a food drive on Feb. 27 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the parking lot of City Hall, 4 Summer St.
The drive is to help replenish the shelves of Haverhill's food pantries and is being coordinated by Bill LaPierre of the Sacred Hearts Parish food pantry. Items needed include cereal, canned vegetables, fruits, soup, tuna, baked beans, peanut butter, jellies and jams, mac and cheese, pasta, tomato sauce, and boxed milk and juice, as well as diapers sizes 4, 5 and 6.
Possible Dreams event goes virtual
HAVERHILL — Team Haverhill will hold this year's Possible Dreams community visioning event online March 8 at 7 p.m. via Zoom.
While past Possible Dream events have involved in-person round-table conversations, this year Team Haverhill is reaching out to members of the community to share and submit their ideas in advance of this online event. The community conversation will focus on the ideas that will be collected, and how the city can move forward to make them happen.
A few examples of ideas that gained momentum at past Possible Dreams events include: Clement Farm disc golf course, revitalizing the Haverhill Farmers Market, Haverhill Restaurant Week, the River Ruckus festival, and Cleaner & Greener downtown Haverhill.
This community discussion is free and everyone is encouraged to attend. Registration is required and will begin on Feb. 15. A Zoom link to the event will be emailed to participants after they register. The event starts promptly at 7 pm.
If you have a “possible dream” and are willing to lead a short group discussion about the topic at Possible Dreams 2021, visit http://teamhaverhill.org/projects/community/possible-dreams.
For more information, email info@teamhaverhill.org.
Marketing seminar planned
LAWRENCE — The Merrimack Valley Chamber of Commerce will host a virtual talk on marketing featuring Edwin Santana, director of marketing and sales for Tuscan Brands/Tuscan Kitchen Feb. 23 from 10 to 11 a.m.
Santana will discuss using using guerrilla marketing techniques and habits to build a strong personal brand and a stronger business, and how networking, community involvement and social media can help market you and your brand.
The event is free for members and $5 for all future members.
Register at merrimackvalleychamber.com or call 978-686-0900