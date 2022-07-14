HAVERHILL — State Rep. Andy Vargas is asking Haverhill residents to nominate exemplary students in Haverhill to attend a Red Sox game at Fenway Park alongside Vargas on Sunday, July 24. Vargas will be providing the tickets for three selected students and their respective guardians to accompany them. Guardians must be able to provide transportation to and from Fenway Park. Vargas is hoping for nominees who have never been to Fenway Park and are 18 or younger. These nominees should be inspiring youths who are hardworking, influential, or impactful in the community. To nominate a student, visit online at tiny.cc/RepDayatFenway.
City Clerk recruiting poll workers
HAVERHILL — The City Clerk’s office is recruiting poll workers for the upcoming election cycle. By signing up to be a poll worker, you can help Haverhill and America vote.
Elections will be held Tuesday, Sept. 6, and Tuesday, Nov. 8. Poll workers are required to work 6 a.m. to roughly 9 to 11 p.m. on both election days and are given a two-hour lunch break. Additionally, there will be opportunities to work Early Voting from Aug. 27 to Sept. 2. Attendance at a training prior to the elections is required. Inspectors are paid $195 per day and Wardens/Clerks are paid $225 per day.
For more information or to apply to be a poll worker, contact Assistant City Clerk Kaitlin Wright at 978-420-3623 or kwright@cityofhaverhill.com.
Northeast Legal Aid awarded $100K Cummings grant
LAWRENCE — Northeast Legal Aid recently received a $100,000 grant from the Cummings Foundation.
The Northeast Mass. based organization was chosen from a total of 580 applicants during a competitive review process and will receive $100,000 over the course of two years. Northeast Legal Aid offers free civil legal services to low-income and elderly residents across Essex County and Northern Middlesex County. Its services range from tax controversy to assistance for domestic abuse victims, eviction defense, consumer protection, emergency assistance and much more.
“This generous grant from the Cummings Foundation will help Northeast Legal Aid to continue to fund a medical — legal partnership with Greater Lawrence Family Health Center through which we work together to resolve health — harming legal problems that patients often encounter,” said George K. Weber, Northeast Legal Aid’s executive director.
Timberlane Owls honored for grades
PLAISTOW — Timberlane Regional High School’s top 11 students in academics have been recognized. Here are their names, chosen colleges and areas of study:
Lindsey Cornelius, nursing and Air Force ROTC at Auburn University; Emily Hatt, biology at University of South Florida; Lauren Hayes, statistics and biostatistics at University of New Hampshire; Laura Hills, biochemistry, molecular and cellular biology at University of New Hampshire; Ellie Kennedy, molecular genetics at University of Vermont; Samantha Marino, criminal justice at Rochester Institute of Technology; Landis Nadeau, business entrepreneurship at University of New Hampshire; Sarah Richman, physics at Brown University; Anthony Rousseau, biological sciences at University of South Carolina; Joseph Shivell, aerospace engineering at Pennsylvania State University and Lauren Violette, photojournalism and political/data science at Northeastern University.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.