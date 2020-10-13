HAVERHILL — The city has partnered with Trinity Ambulance Service to provide free COVID-19 testing for residents of two of the city’s largest elderly housing complexes, Mayor James Fiorentini announced.
Testing will be available Thursday, Oct. 15, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. for residents of the Merrivista and Mission Towers senior housing developments, 100 and 180 Water St.
Fiorentini said this testing is for elderly residents who lack transportation or otherwise might have a hard time getting to either of two publicly accessible, city-sponsored testing sites. Those sites are a walkup and drive-through site at the corner of Winter and Locke streets across from St. James Church and a walk-up site across from Fantini Bakery.
The city will use its CARES Act pandemic relief money to pay for testing seniors at Merrivista and Mission Towers, the mayor said.
The city is also working on bringing COVID-19 testing to other senior housing locations as well as possibly offering additional testing dates at Merrivista and Mission Towers.
"Even if you don’t feel sick in any way, please get tested," the mayor stressed. "Testing, social distancing and contact tracing will help us beat this terrible pandemic."
Clerk to hold special hours in Pelham
PELHAM — The Town Clerk and the Supervisors of the Checklist are having special hours on Wednesday, Oct. 14, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Town Clerk's Office, 6 Village Green, for both registering to vote and also for obtaining and returning absentee ballots for the general election. For more information call 603-635-2040.
Grant goes to Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc.
LAWRENCE — Congresswoman Lori Trahan recently announced the awarding of $400,000 in federal grant funding from the Administration for Children and Families’ Office of Community Services to the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council Inc.
"Now more than ever, child care is essential as we work to get our economy back," Trahan said. "This critical federal investment will help bring a new child care center to Lawrence, a community full of essential and frontline workers who have consistently gone above and beyond the call of duty during this public health crisis."
Trahan added that this kind of investment is needed in communities across the state and our nation.
"It’s for that reason that I cast my vote for the Child Care is Essential Act months ago. The Senate should do the same," Trahan said.
Evelyn Friedman, executive director and CEO of the Greater Lawrence Community Action Council, said the grant will go a long way to allow her agency to realize its dream of creating a new child care center on Andover Street in for the children it serves.
"I can’t thank our Congresswoman Lori Trahan enough for supporting GLCAC in obtaining this grant," Friedman said.
Trahan recently called attention to the child care crisis being caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. She said that without adequate support from the federal government, Massachusetts could lose 51,646 licensed child care slots, approximately 34% of the child care supply.
She said that without robust federal investments, the child care industry cannot provide the care needed to help Americans return to work.
Early voting begins this weekend
Secretary of State William Galvin is reminding voters that early voting will begin in every city and town this Saturday, Oct. 17.
Early voting will run through Oct. 30 with guaranteed weekend voting in every community.
In addition to allowing voters to cast their ballots in person before election day, early voting sites also operate as ballot drop-off locations. Voters who have received Vote by Mail ballots may return those ballots to any early voting location in their city or town during early voting hours. As of Monday morning, 1,351,000 ballots have been mailed to Massachusetts voters.
Galvin reminded voters that every precaution is being taken to ensure the safety of in-person voting this year, especially in communities with recent upticks in cases of COVID-19.
Under state law, every city and town must hold early voting sessions each Saturday and Sunday during the early voting period. That period includes the weekends of Oct. 17 and 18 and Oct. 24 and 25. Local election officials will also hold early voting sessions during the week, during their regular business hours.
All registered voters in Massachusetts may vote during the early voting period at any early voting site in the city or town where they are registered. Voters are advised to consult their town’s early voting schedule at MassEarlyVote.com.
Grand View hosts fair
LONDONDERRY — With safety guidelines in place, residents at Grand View Estates, 2 Golen Drive, host a fair, offering a big variety of handcrafted items and gifts created by residents.
The fair is Saturday, Oct. 17, from 2 to 5 p.m.
The annual fair is a popular draw, and this year visitors are asked to wear masks. Masks will be provided the day of the event. Items for sale include handmade ornaments, knitted scarves, hats, baby clothes, doll clothes, and other unique items. Items to be raffled include an Irish knit afghan, knitted wreath and flower arrangements.
All are invited to attend. Proceeds will go to support charitable organizations and projects in the area.