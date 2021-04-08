HAVERHILL — Join the Essex County Ghost Project for a night of paranormal intrigue and investigation Saturday, April 10, at the Hilldale Cemetery. Gates open at 6:30 p.m. and the ghost hunt begins at 7 p.m.
Founded in 1859, it is said to be one of the most haunted cemeteries in New England. A $10 donation will go towards the purchase of new lawnmowers to help maintain the grounds. Due to COVID-19 restrictions, you must register ahead for this event by calling Thomas Spitalere at 978-376-2807. Please wear appropriate clothing and shoes. Masks are mandatory.
Hassan visits Salem vaccination site
SALEM, N.H. — Sen. Maggie Hassan toured one of the state’s COVID-19 vaccination sites, inside the Mall at Rockingham Park, Tuesday.
State officials recently redirected Granite Staters from Exit 4 in Londonderry to the former Lord and Taylor department store in Salem to receive doses of the vaccine.
“I am really grateful to the National Guard, the Salem Fire Department, and so many others who have stepped up to make these vaccination sites possible,” Hassan said in a statement.
Also, “We know how important it is to ramp up getting shots into arms to get through this pandemic and get to the other side of it. I was glad to work with Senator (Jeanne) Shaheen to secure an additional $30.6 million for New Hampshire so that all of these sites have the resources that they need.”
Hassan was joined Tuesday by local and state officials who have a hand in running the clinic.
Kimball Library News
ATKINSON — The Friends of the Kimball Library will be raffling off a Spring Money Tree: “Bills & Bows, Butterflies & Blossoms."
This is a simple and effective way to support the Friends, who provide many events such as youth programs, a summer concert series, humanities programs, museum passes and more.
The tree is worth $150 and tickets are two for $5, five for $10 and a dozen for $20.
Tickets are available at the library. The drawing takes place on Saturday, May 1, at 1 p.m.
Visit online at kimballlibrary.com to access a variety of resources and to register for various events or call 603-362-5234.
Host family sought
HAVERHILL — A friendly high school girl in France who is active in sports is seeking a host family in Haverhill for the school year. Insurance and spending money will be taken care of. For more information contact Greenheart Exchange program regional representative Linda Coffey at 603-770-6692 or local host parent Dave Dyer at 978-914-5602.
SARL to host online trivia fundraiser
SALEM, N.H. — Salem Animal Rescue League will host a virtual trivia event – “Tail Waggin’ Trivia” – April 15 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.
The friendly competition will feature prizes and support SARL’s local work to care for and re-home cats and dogs in need.
Tickets are $20 per player and can be bought online at sarlnh.org. Participants can play as individuals or as part of a team of up to five players. Team members do not have to be in the same location because the game is played via Zoom.
“Tail Waggin’ Trivia” is the latest in a series of virtual events presented by SARL to provide the community with activities while maintaining social distancing and other pandemic protocols.